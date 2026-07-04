US Envoy to India marks 250 years of American Independence with President Trump at Mt Rushmore

Washington DC [US], July 4 (ANI): US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor on Saturday called US President Donald Trump the 'greatest President' as he travelled to Mt. Rushmore to attend the 250th anniversary of American independence.

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Gor quoted Trump and said that any task that the world calls impossible, Americans get it done.

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In a post on X, he said, "An incredible trip to Mt. Rushmore with the Greatest President. In his speech tonight President Trump Patriotically stated: "In every human endeavor, Americans see an unfinished competition. What is strong can be made stronger, what is fast can be made faster, what is great can be made greater than ever before. Show us a mountain, and we'll climb it. Show us an ocean, and we'll cross it. Show us a problem, and we'll conquer it. Show us a task the world calls "impossible," and AMERICANS WILL GET IT DONE.""

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An incredible trip to Mt. Rushmore with the Greatest President. In his speech tonight President Trump Patriotically stated: “In every human endeavor, Americans see an unfinished competition. What is strong can be made stronger, what is fast can be made faster, what is great can… pic.twitter.com/WS6ayGK41M — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) July 4, 2026

The Indian Consulate in New York on Saturday (local time) extended greetings for the 250th Independence Day of the United States of America.

In a post on X, the consulate affirmed shared committment to continue the fight for freedom, liberty, and democratic rights.

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"Team @IndiainNewYork wishes the people of the United States a very Happy 250th American Independence Day. We celebrate our shared commitment to "We the People," freedom, liberty, and democratic values. Happy American Independence Day!" the post read.

Team @IndiainNewYork wishes the people of the United States a very Happy 250th American Independence Day. We celebrate our shared commitment to “We the People,” freedom, liberty, and democratic values. Happy American Independence Day!@MEAIndia @IndianEmbassyUS… pic.twitter.com/s0p1LEQq1D — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) July 4, 2026

Meanwhile, a powerhouse assembly of India's most influential figures united for a cinematic tribute that transcends traditional diplomacy to mark the US' 250th anniversary.

The video, released by the US Embassy in India, serves as a high-octane celebration of the enduring bond between the world's oldest and largest democracies, framing America not just as a country, but as a global beacon of possibility.

The video opens with footage of bilateral discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France, shaking hands in a cordial show of strong diplomatic ties. (ANI)

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