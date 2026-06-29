US envoys Kushner, Witkoff to travel to Doha for talks with Iran: White House

Washington DC [US], June 29 (ANI): US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Senior Adviser to US President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, will travel to Doha for discussions with Iran on Tuesday, the White House said on Monday, as diplomatic engagement between the two sides continues amid ongoing tensions following the recent exchange of fire between the two sides over incidents in the Strait of Hormuz.

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White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, in an interview with Fox News, confirmed the development and said the meeting follows a request from Iran.

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"I just spoke with the president. Iran requested a meeting. Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff will travel to Doha to discuss the memorandum of understanding. On the sidelines of high-level talks, there will be technical talks," Leavitt said.

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She further stated that the United States remains committed to maintaining the ceasefire framework, while warning of consequences for any escalation.

"We're holding up our end of the ceasefire. Violence will be met with violence. There were attacks on vessels that the president responded to, and that will continue to happen. Hope we don't see that," she said during her interaction with Fox News.

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Leavitt said Trump wants to see the peace process continue and urged Iran to reach an agreement with Washington as technical talks continue following the signing of the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to end the hostilities in West Asia.

"The president wants to see the peace process play out, and Iranians would be best to sign a good deal with the United States of America," she said.

This comes after Trump, earlier today, claimed that Iran had requested a meeting with the US after the recent military escalation between the two sides over the Strait of Hormuz and announced that talks with Tehran would take place in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday, despite Iranian officials stating that no technical meetings have been scheduled this week.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "IRAN HAS REQUESTED A MEETING. IT WILL TAKE PLACE TOMORROW IN DOHA!"

According to Axios, the meeting in Qatar is to work out their dispute over the Strait of Hormuz, which has witnessed a series of fresh strikes from both sides over control of the maritime traffic through the strategic waterway.

"We decided to stop all the kinetic activity," a senior US official told Axios, using the military's term for strikes and other attacks.

Another official told Axios that both sides will stand down "for now" and that "vessels can move freely" as technical talks are set to continue.

Both US officials and a third source with knowledge confirmed Tuesday's planned meeting.

However, Iranian officials rejected reports suggesting that technical negotiations are set to begin imminently.

According to Iran's state broadcaster, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, said that no technical working group meetings are scheduled for this week under the framework of the 14-point MoU.

"No technical working group meetings are scheduled for this week," Gharibabadi said in response to media queries, IRIB reported.

He added that while consultations with Qatar are continuing as usual, particularly regarding the implementation of commitments by the other party, reports claiming that technical working group discussions are currently taking place in Doha could not be confirmed.

"Although consultations with Qatar, including regarding the follow-up on the implementation of the other party's commitments, are ongoing as usual, some media reports that technical working group discussions are being held in Doha cannot be confirmed," he said.

Qatar has acted as one of the chief mediators in negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

Gharibabadi further stated that the first round of technical talks would only take place once the necessary conditions are in place and after an agreement is reached on the date and venue.

"The first round of technical talks will be held within the framework of the designated working groups, once conditions are in place and after an agreement is reached on the date and location, and consultations in this regard are continuing through the intermediary countries," he said, as quoted by IRIB.

Trump's announcement and Tehran's denial underscore the differing public positions adopted by the two sides regarding the status of negotiations, even as Qatar continues to facilitate consultations between them. (ANI)

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