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Home / United States / US fighter jet strikes cargo ship in Gulf of Oman as Iran blockade tightens

US fighter jet strikes cargo ship in Gulf of Oman as Iran blockade tightens

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ANI
Updated At : 10:15 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Florida [US], October 11 (ANI): The United States military announced on Saturday that it had disabled a Panama-flagged commercial cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman after the crew allegedly ignored warnings and attempted to breach Washington’s naval blockade against Iran, amid escalating tensions across regional shipping corridors.

Detailing the operation via social media, the US Central Command stated in a post on X: “A US military fighter jet struck the stern of Panama-flagged M/V Ocean Molica (also known as the "Arika Sun") with a precision munition, fully disabling the ship's propulsion without harming the crew.”

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https://x.com/CENTCOM/status/2109073217176637447?s=20

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According to CENTCOM, the bulk carrier attempted to transit regional waters after departing from an Iranian port. To enforce its ongoing naval blockade covering all maritime traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports, US forces have subjected vessels operating to or from those locations to strict restrictions.

This enforcement involves issuing direct warnings and operational orders to commercial shipping, with naval units redirecting compliant vessels while disabling those that refuse to follow instructions. In its October 10 statement, CENTCOM reported that four commercial vessels had been disabled and 135 ships turned back over three months of enforcement operations, alongside the destruction of 10 tankers linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' shadow shipping network.

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Against the backdrop of mounting disruption to regional maritime trade and escalating security anxieties across the waters encircling Iran, particularly within the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz, which functions as a vital energy transport artery for international markets, the command urged regional mariners to heed all blockade directives issued by American units.

Ship crews were recommended to keep a close watch on Notice to Mariners broadcasts and instructed to maintain communication with US naval personnel via bridge-to-bridge radio channel 16 when navigating the Gulf of Oman and approaches to the Strait of Hormuz. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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