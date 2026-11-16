US flight disruptions continue for third day; over 11,500 flights affected

US air travel disruptions continued for a third day with more than 11,500 flights affected on Sunday, but Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy predicted a return to normalcy by Monday even as airlines scrambled to get back on schedule following a systemwide ground stop.

Some 2,100 flights nationwide were cancelled and 9,400 were delayed on Sunday, according to aviation data site FlightAware.

Airlines on Saturday had cancelled nearly 6,700 US flights and delayed more than 9,100.

About 28% of JetBlue flights and 20% of American Airlines flights were cancelled, with United Airlines, Southwest and Delta reporting cancellations of 3% to 5% of their flights.

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The outlook for the next day was better, with just 88 Monday cancellations as of 8:28 pm ET (0128 GMT) on Sunday, FlightAware reported. On Saturday night, more than 875 Sunday flights had been cancelled.

Duffy said on ABC's "This Week" program that there was no evidence of a cyberattack or other malicious intent in the matter, but the cause remained unclear.

Duffy said that flights would come "back to normal" on Sunday "but probably fully normal" on Monday, and emphasised the Federal Aviation Administration's focus on keeping passengers safe.

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The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop on Friday that halted nearly all departing flights for almost five hours. It was the longest nationwide halt to US air travel since the September 11, 2001, al Qaeda attacks on the United States.

The installation by FAA contractor L3Harris of at least one new router at a remote facility led to a situation in which other air traffic control centres were overloaded with a flood of data that hampered communications systems, according to officials.

Duffy said on Sunday that the replacement of a router at an FAA facility in El Dorado, Arkansas, triggered problems with a recently replaced router in Amarillo, Texas, which started broadcasting and overloading routers at other air traffic control centres across the country.

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The "functionality of the originating routers" has been disabled, the FAA said on Sunday, adding that it did the same for about 60 similar routers in the air traffic control system.

But the FAA still does not know what ultimately caused the problem that occurred with maintenance work that had been done thousands of times before without issue, Duffy said.

The worker who installed the router was "a good American patriot, we believe, a veteran — so we don't think that someone tried to sabotage the network on the install," Duffy said. "But we don't actually have the root cause."

Two people familiar with the investigation said the router installation itself went smoothly. Any issues with the FAA's communication system developed only after the router replacement was "successfully" completed as an agency employee oversaw the work, one of the people said.

A detailed procedure of each step of the process is submitted to the FAA, they said.

Friday's problems were triggered "sometime shortly" after service at the facility was turned back over to the FAA, which had signed off on the work performed, the other person said.

Friday's disruption is the latest and most dramatic sign of strain on a US air traffic control system beset by aging technology, equipment and communications problems and a shortage of several thousand controllers.

The routers that experienced issues were purchased in 2001 and were obsolete by 2006, Duffy said. Since Friday, Duffy has called for $50 billion in funding to upgrade air traffic control systems, up from his earlier request of $30 billion — after Congress approved $12.5 billion last year.

More spending sought

President Donald Trump on Sunday made his first public comments on this weekend's air travel issues, also calling for additional funding from US lawmakers.

"We have already started the work, but it should be done all at once, not in drips and drabs," Trump wrote on social media. "Congress must approve."

Democrats are set to take control of Congress from Trump's fellow Republicans in January following their gains in the November 3 US midterm elections.

Duffy's plea for more money drew skepticism from US Representatives Rick Larsen and André Carson, the top Democrats on the House of Representatives Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and its aviation subcommittee, respectively.

Of the $12.5 billion approved in 2025 for upgrades to the air traffic control system, about $11 billion remains unspent, Larsen and Carson said in a statement on Saturday.

"Explain to Congress, again, why they need more money?" Larsen and Carson asked in their statement.

Duffy on Sunday said that the money allocated last year was earmarked only for certain spending, and did not include funds for new software to manage the airspace.

Air travel observers have also called for increased spending by private investors.

“We can’t rely only on government investments. … You have to have private investment,” said Justin Erbacci, director general of the Airports Council International global trade group.

Erbacci, speaking at a Montreal aviation infrastructure forum on Sunday, did not mention Friday's ground stop, but he said that investment must be made in air transport to accommodate rising traffic and outdated systems.

Global air passenger traffic is projected to more than double by 2050, according to data from airline trade group IATA.