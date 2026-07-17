US forces continue "wave of strikes" against Iran for sixth consecutive night

Washington DC [US], July 17 (ANI): US forces on Thursday (local time) launched a fresh wave of military strikes against Iran, marking the sixth consecutive night of operations against the Islamic Republic amid rising hostilities between the two sides following the collapse of the 14-point memorandum of understanding between the two sides.

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According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the attack was aimed at further degrading Iran's military capabilities, as Tehran poses a threat to commercial vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, which Washington claims.

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"At 2 p.m. ET today, U.S. forces began conducting a new wave of strikes against Iran for the sixth consecutive night to further degrade Iranian military capabilities," CENTCOM said in a post on X.

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Meanwhile, Iranian state media outlet Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported multiple explosions in southern Iran following what it described as American air raids.

According to IRIB, a series of explosions were heard in the western parts of Bandar Abbas, while the Governor of Bushehr said that two explosions were heard in the province, which was described as continued American aggression.

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Citing the Public Relations Department of Hormozgan University of Medical Sciences, IRIB reported that seven people were injured in an attack on the residential neighbourhood of Tappe Allah Akbar in Iran's Bandar Abbas city.

The Department said that immediately after the incident, all rescue and medical personnel were placed on full alert and necessary treatment measures were initiated for the injured.

IRIB also reported eight additional explosions in the area of Masan village on Qeshm Island following the reported American air raid.

According to CENTCOM, the operation targeted Iranian military capabilities that it said had been used to threaten vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier, CENTCOM said it had completed its Wednesday wave of military strikes against Iran, targeting command centres, air defence systems, missile and drone capabilities, and coastal surveillance facilities.

In a statement, CENTCOM said the strikes concluded at 9 pm ET on July 15 (Wednesday).

The operation employed precision-guided munitions against multiple targets, including in Bandar Abbas, an important port city of Iran.

"US forces struck Iranian command centers, air defense sites, missile and drone capabilities, and coastal surveillance facilities to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten innocent mariners crewing commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM used precision munitions to hit targets in multiple locations, including Bandar Abbas," CENTCOM said. (ANI)

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