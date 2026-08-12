US forces disable Panama-Flagged ship in Gulf Of Oman for violating Iran blockade: CENTCOM

Washington, DC [US], August 12 (ANI): The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces disabled a Panama-flagged cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman after it attempted to violate the US blockade against Iran by sailing towards an Iranian port.

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In a post on X, CENTCOM said that the incident took place when the M/V Vela Nova attempted to transit the Gulf of Oman towards an Iranian port.

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Earlier today, CENTCOM forces disabled the steering gear of Panama-flagged M/V Vela Nova as the cargo vessel attempted to transit the Gulf of Oman and violate the U.S. blockade against Iran by sailing toward an Iranian port. A U.S. Navy MH-60 helicopter fired two hellfire… pic.twitter.com/hqY1g2Ng8q — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 11, 2026

"Earlier today, CENTCOM forces disabled the steering gear of Panama-flagged M/V Vela Nova as the cargo vessel attempted to transit the Gulf of Oman and violate the U.S. blockade against Iran by sailing toward an Iranian port. A U.S. Navy MH-60 helicopter fired two hellfire missiles into the Vela Nova's engine room after the ship's civilian crew ignored repeated warnings from American forces. The ship is no longer transiting to Iran in violation of the U.S. blockade, which remains in full effect," they wrote on X.

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It further added, "As of Aug. 11, CENTCOM has redirected 55 commercial vessels attempting to run the blockade, disabled 3 non-compliant vessels, and boarded 2. U.S. forces operating in the Middle East are highly vigilant, lethal, and ready."

Earlier on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stated that fees should be charged for maritime services provided in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Baghaei made the remarks at a weekly press conference in response to a question about whether fees for maritime services had been discussed during negotiations between Iran and Oman on the designation of a new route in the waterway.

"Generally, when you provide maritime services, you must be reimbursed for them," Baghaei said.

"At this stage, we do not discuss such details," he said, adding that negotiations were continuing and "certain technical points" would be discussed.

Baghaei said the negotiations between Iran and Oman "are being held smoothly and constructively", noting that mechanisms would be established to ensure safe shipping, address environmental issues, provide maritime services and combat crimes in the strait.

Under a potential agreement to be reached between the two sides, the existing northern and southern routes in the strait would be replaced by an intermediate one, he said, adding that the new route would be used temporarily until Iran and Oman agree on a new traffic separation scheme.

Baghaei attributed the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to US and Israeli "military aggression" against Iran, saying its reopening hinges on the elimination of the conditions imposed on Iran. (ANI)

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