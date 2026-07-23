DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / United States / US forces launch fresh wave of strikes against Iranian military targets: CENTCOM

US forces launch fresh wave of strikes against Iranian military targets: CENTCOM

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:52 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Florida [US], July 23 (ANI): The US Central Command said on Wednesday (US local time) that it launched a fresh wave of strikes against Iranian military infrastructure to continue to degrade Tehran's capabilities.

Advertisement

Sharing the details in a post on X, it said that the mission will continue to degrade Iran's ability to "threaten civilian mariners and commercial vessels."

Advertisement

"At 5:30 p.m. ET today, U.S. forces began launching more strikes against Iranian military targets at the Commander in Chief's direction. The mission will continue to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting regional waters," CENTCOM said on X.

Advertisement

The fresh wave of strikes comes as US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (US local time) said in Georgia that Iran is "getting hit so hard," and termed the war with Iran as a "skirmish" and claimed that Tehran wants to "make a deal."

"This skirmish that we have with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and I call it that because let me tell you They're getting hit so hard, and they want to make a deal -- but I say they're not ready to make a deal because every time they make a deal they want to change it and everything. They're not ready. They'll be ready very soon," Trump said.

Advertisement

Earlier on Wednesday amid US threats of attack on Iranian infrastructure, Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi warned that any aggression against Iran, including that against the country's infrastructure, would be met with a "decisive response" and those contributing to it will also be considered as "legitimate targets".

The sentiment was also echoed by the Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters-- all of whom warned of a "decisive action."

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaiel Baqaei on Wednesday referred to the recent US Senate Appropriations' Committee Hearing on expansion of funds for the Department of War and condemned how not even a single question was raised about the human dimensions of the war, "despite the fact that all of them are well aware that the U.S. military aggression against Iran has been an illegal war accompanied by countless war crimes, including the crimes of Minab and Lamard," Baqaei said.

As developments follow, the CENTCOM in another post on X countered Iranian claims of complete control over the Strait of Hormuz and said on X, "Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz. The international waterway remains open for transit regardless of IRGC threats and attacks. Commercial vessels continue to use the strait with U.S. military support. Since early May, American forces have helped more than 900 ships transit the strait."

This comes as Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported that Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, and if any vessel is to pass through the Strait, it must only do so via the designated route and in accordance with the previously announced arrangements.

According to Press TV it further warned that if America's threats against Iran's civilian infrastructure are carried out, the armed forces will not allow even a single drop of oil to be exported, and the oil, gas, electricity, and economic infrastructure of the region will be targets.

"Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya states that the repeated threats of the US and its terrorist military will have no result but the expansion of war in the region and even beyond," Press TV added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts