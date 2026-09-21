DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / United States / US forces redirect 109 commercial vessels near Strait of Hormuz to enforce blockade

US forces redirect 109 commercial vessels near Strait of Hormuz to enforce blockade

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:57 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington DC [US], September 21 (ANI): US Central Command (CENTCOM) has said its forces have redirected 109 commercial vessels amid a continued naval blockade on Iran from Washington, as heightened tensions around the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz disrupt regional shipping.

In a post on X on Sunday (local time), CENTCOM said the latest figure represented vessels redirected to ensure compliance with the US maritime blockade.

Advertisement

“A U.S. Sailor stands watch aboard USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53). As of Sept. 20, CENTCOM forces have redirected 109 commercial vessels to ensure total compliance,” CENTCOM said.

Advertisement

The US military resumed enforcement of the blockade against maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on July 14. CENTCOM has said the measures apply to vessels transiting to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas, while US forces continue to support traffic through regional waters for vessels not violating the blockade.

The latest development comes amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran, with the Strait of Hormuz at the centre of the confrontation. The waterway is a critical route for global energy shipments, and shipping activity has fallen sharply amid the conflict. Reuters reported that only four commodity vessels transited the strait on September 17, well below the 10-day average of 16.

Advertisement

US President Donald Trump on Sunday warned Iran that Washington could take 'significant action' if Tehran does not change its approach to the conflict, while also indicating that he could be open to diplomatic engagement with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during the UN General Assembly in New York.

Trump said he was in a decision-making phase over Iran and suggested that “very big things” could happen in the near future.

Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei, meanwhile, said Tehran had conveyed conditions for ending the conflict through Qatari mediation. According to the statement cited in the briefings, Iran is seeking an end to hostilities on all fronts, the release of frozen Iranian funds and an end to the naval blockade.

“We remain in contact with the mediator Qatar, which has conveyed our conditions to Washington with the aim of ending the war,” Rezaei said, adding that Iran was awaiting Trump's response.

The maritime confrontation has also coincided with a fresh escalation involving Yemen's Houthi movement. Houthi forces launched missile and drone attacks towards Saudi Arabia, including an attack directed at Riyadh that Saudi forces said was intercepted. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts