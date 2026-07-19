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Home / United States / US forces redirect 5 commercial vessels, disable 1 after resumption of naval blockade on Iran

US forces redirect 5 commercial vessels, disable 1 after resumption of naval blockade on Iran

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ANI
Updated At : 04:17 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], July 19 (ANI): US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Saturday (local time) stated that American forces have redirected five commercial vessels and disabled one vessel after the resumption of a naval blockade against Iran.

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In a post on X, CENTCOM said US naval forces were continuing to enforce the blockade operations, with the USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) conducting operations in the Arabian Sea.

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"USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) transits the Arabian Sea while an MH-60S Sea Hawk flies nearby. American forces continue to strictly enforce the ongoing naval blockade against Iran. As of July 18, CENTCOM has redirected 5 commercial vessels and disabled 1," CENTCOM said.

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On Wednesday, CENTCOM said that the American forces disabled an empty oil tanker travelling towards an Iranian port after the vessel allegedly ignored multiple warnings while attempting to violate a naval blockade imposed on the Islamic Republic.

In a statement, CENTCOM said that its forces enforced naval blockade measures against Iran on July 15 by disabling an unladen oil tanker attempting to sail towards an Iranian port in the Arabian Gulf.

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"U.S. forces enforced naval blockade measures against Iran on July 15, by disabling an unladen oil tanker attempting to sail toward an Iranian port in the Arabian Gulf," CENTCOM said.

According to the US military command, its forces observed the Curacao-flagged M/T Belma transiting through international waters towards Iran's Kharg Island. The commercial vessel allegedly ignored multiple warnings as it attempted to violate the US blockade.

"A U.S. aircraft disabled the vessel after firing Hellfire missiles into the ship's smokestack. The ship is no longer transiting to Iran," CENTCOM added.

This comes after the US military resumed naval blockade measures against vessels travelling to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas on Tuesday.

The development comes as tensions between Iran and the United States escalated after the collapse of the 14-point MoU, signed last month, aimed at ending the hostilities between the two sides and opening the pathway for further negotiations, particularly on Iran's nuclear programme and maritime security over the Strait of Hormuz.

Its collapse renewed the conflict in West Asia, with the US striking Iranian military and civilian assets, and the Islamic Republic also targeting American bases across the Gulf in retaliatory strikes. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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