DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / United States / US halts Cognizant's green-card filings amid Trump's visa fraud crackdown

US halts Cognizant's green-card filings amid Trump's visa fraud crackdown

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:47 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington, DC [US], September 9 (ANI): The United States Department of Labour has frozen permanent labour certification submissions for Cognizant, representing the foundational stage through which enterprises sponsor overseas personnel for permanent residency, as the Trump administration steps up enforcement against alleged visa malpractices.

A Labour Department official posted "Handcuffs await" on social media while releasing details of the measure, which links back to a countrywide inquiry launched in July.

Advertisement

US Department of Labour Inspector General Anthony D'Esposito stated on Tuesday that permanent labour certification documents for Cognizant and Cloudera had been halted following a probe executed alongside the White House Fraud Task Force and related authorities.

Advertisement

Breaking the news on the social media platform X while detailing the enforcement step, D'Esposito stated, "Threats to American workers will NOT be tolerated."

He added, "Fighting fraud is a TEAM SPORT. @Sonderling47 and I are for real. @Cognizant's PERM filings are suspended. @DOLOIG is on the hunt," pointing to Keith Sonderling, Acting Secretary, Department of Labour.

Advertisement

"Alongside @WHFraudTF, we're following facts, fraud and finances. Handcuffs await," he further remarked.

This turn of events unfolds amid heightened regulatory examination across the United States regarding corporate reliance on foreign-worker visa and employment-based immigration systems.

Large Indian IT services companies have historically relied on overseas talent and US immigration programmes to staff client projects.

PERM, or Program Electronic Review Management, functions as the procedure whereby American employers petition the Department of Labour for clearance to sponsor foreign staff for permanent residency.

Within this protocol, corporate sponsors are generally required to demonstrate that qualified and accessible domestic candidates are unavailable for the position, and that employing an overseas worker will not depress local wage structures or workplace standards.

Back in July, the Trump administration initiated a wide-ranging probe into alleged fraud connected to the H-1B and PERM employment visa channels.

Cognizant established its roots in Chennai during 1994 and currently maintains its headquarters in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Figures published by US Citizenship and Immigration Services indicate that Cognizant secured approvals for 3,510 H-1B visa applications up to June 30, contrasting with 9,413 approvals registered in 2020.

The halt placed on Cognizant's PERM documentation highlights an aggressive new phase in the US government's campaign addressing alleged employment visa wrongdoing, bringing both the firm and Cloudera under direct investigation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts