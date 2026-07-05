US: Heat, air quality alerts issued in Washington DC region after stormy '4th of July'

Washington, DC [US], July 5 (ANI): The Washington, DC region is under multiple weather and air quality alerts following storms over the '4th of July' celebration weekend, with officials warning of dangerous heat conditions and unhealthy air quality levels.

Advertisement

According to the US National Weather Service, a Heat Advisory has been issued for Sunday from 10 am to 8 pm (local time), with heat index values expected to reach up to 105 degrees Fahrenheit.

Advertisement

The District is also under an Extreme Heat Alert through 8 am on Monday, with authorities warning that daytime temperatures could feel at or above 105 degrees Fahrenheit, while nighttime conditions are expected to remain warm, with temperatures hovering around 80 degrees Fahrenheit, offering little relief.

Advertisement

On Saturday, the United States Secret Service suspended security screening at the National Mall in DC due to dangerous storms ahead of US President Donald Trump's Independence Day address, urging people attending the celebrations to seek shelter immediately.

In a post shared on X, the Secret Service said, "CHECKPOINTS CLOSED -- SEEK SHELTER: Security screening on the National Mall has been suspended due to dangerous storms. If you are already on the grounds, follow directions from officers and event staff and move to shelter immediately. Do not shelter under trees."

Advertisement

However, Trump, despite the forecast of the storm on Saturday, stated that the celebrations of the 250th anniversary of American Independence would go unabated.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, brushed off the forecast, saying he would attend "no matter what" and urged supporters to "have some fun" despite possible delays.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service, in addition, has issued a Code Purple Air Quality Alert for Sunday in the District, indicating unhealthy air conditions for the general public after the Fourth of July celebration saw the "best fireworks show, ever!", according to Trump.

Trump praised the fireworks show during the celebrations of the 250th anniversary of US Independence in a post on Truth Social, stating, "Best fireworks show, EVER!"

Officials have urged residents to take precautions amid the combined heat and air quality risks following stormy weather over the holiday period. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)