US holds Iran "accountable" for deaths of commercial vessel crew, says 7 ships targeted

Washington DC [US], July 15 (ANI): The United States on Tuesday held Iran "accountable" for the deaths and injuries of commercial vessel crew members, with US Central Command (CENTCOM) alleging that Iranian forces had targeted seven commercial ships over the past week and launched attacks against neighbouring Gulf countries.

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In a statement, CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper said Iran had deliberately targeted civilian vessels, resulting in casualties among civilian crew members.

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"Over the past seven days, Iran has intentionally targeted civilians across the region by attacking seven commercial ships, resulting in nearly a dozen civilian crew members killed, missing, or injured. Iranian forces have also launched dozens of missiles and drones toward neighbouring Gulf countries. U.S. forces are holding Iran accountable for unwarranted aggression that continues to endanger innocent lives," Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM Commander, said in the statement.

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The statement comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia, with the United States and Iran engaged in an escalating confrontation following continued military operations and disruptions to maritime security in the region.

The US military has repeatedly accused Iran of threatening freedom of navigation and commercial shipping in regional waters, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest maritime trade routes.

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The latest statement from CENTCOM comes as the United States resumed the naval blockade targeting vessels travelling to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas, hours after an "additional round of strikes" against the Islamic Republic amid the escalating tensions in West Asia.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said the blockade was reinstated at 4 pm ET, as US forces continued operations aimed at reducing Iranian capabilities that Washington said were being used to target commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The CENTCOM noted that over 20 US naval warships and hundreds of military aircraft are deployed across the region as part of the blockade.

Earlier, India expressed its deepest concerns over the attack on two vessels, MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa, during their transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

The two vessels were carrying 30 Indian seafarers, among their combined crew of 46.

Of the 12 Indian nationals onboard MT Al Bahiyah, one has tragically lost his life, and another has been injured.

Of the 18 Indian nationals onboard MT Mombasa, 9 have sustained injuries, including 2 who are reported to be seriously injured.

UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed that the UAE-flagged tankers, Mombasa and Bahiyah, were targeted by Iranian cruise missiles while navigating the southern passage of the Strait of Hormuz within Omani territorial waters. (ANI)

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