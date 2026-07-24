Washington DC [US], July 24 (ANI): The US House of Representatives on Thursday (local time) voted to restrict President Donald Trump's authority to continue military action against Iran without congressional approval, while the Senate rejected a similar effort to rebuke the president, CNN reported.

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It is the second time lawmakers voted to halt the nearly five-month conflict.

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According to CNN, the House passed the resolution by 214-208, with four Republicans joining Democrats in support of the measure introduced by Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal. The resolution seeks to halt US military involvement in Iran unless authorised by Congress.

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However, the Senate failed to advance a similar resolution, with the measure falling 47-49 in the chamber's first direct vote on the issue since the ceasefire between the US and Iran collapsed.

Republican Senator Susan Collins joined Democrats in backing the Senate measure, while Democratic Senator John Fetterman voted with Republicans against it. Senator Bill Cassidy, who had earlier criticised the administration over transparency surrounding the conflict, also voted against the resolution after receiving a classified briefing, according to CNN.

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Though the House measure, even if approved by the Senate, would not have carried the force of law because concurrent resolutions are not presented to the president for signature or veto. Nevertheless, the House vote was seen as a significant political rebuke of Trump's handling of the conflict.

The votes come amid renewed fighting following the collapse of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding and the end of the ceasefire. Democrats have repeatedly sought to limit Trump's war powers, with recent votes drawing increased Republican support amid growing concern within the party over the continuing conflict.

This was the 12th Senate vote on an Iran war powers measure since the beginning of the year.

The vote comes as US President Donald Trump is weighing the launch of a new military campaign against Iran that could exceed the magnitude of American strikes conducted during "Operation Epic Fury" earlier this year, Axios reported on Thursday.

In an interview with the publication, Trump stated that he is nearing a conclusion on a potential large-scale offensive, though he emphasised that a definitive determination remains pending.

Concurrently, two US officials informed Axios that no fresh military directives have been issued to forces thus far.

"I am considering a massive attack. Bigger than ever before. I am close to making a decision. We are all set for it," Trump said. (ANI)

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