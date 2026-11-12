US House China panel chair calls Jensen Huang’s resignation "unfortunate end," urges Nvidia to prioritise national security

Washington, DC [US], November 12 (ANI): US House Select Committee on China Chairman John Moolenaar (R-Mich.) on Thursday described former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s departure from the semiconductor giant as "an unfortunate end that could have been avoided," calling on the company to overhaul its corporate practices and prioritise national security.

In an official statement released following the announcement of Huang's resignation, Moolenaar framed the longtime chief executive's exit as a firing and warned US technology firms against compromising national security over overseas chip sales.

"Jensen Huang’s firing from the company he founded is an unfortunate end that could have been avoided," Moolenaar said. "It is in our national interest for NVIDIA and our other AI champions to succeed, but American companies should never jeopardise our nation’s security by giving Chinese companies access to their most advanced chips."

Moolenaar urged Nvidia's board to select a successor who will place American security interests above commercial expansion, while pushing lawmakers to tighten restrictions on advanced technology transfers to Beijing before the end of the year.

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"Nvidia must now change its corporate practices and appoint leadership that makes national security its top priority," Moolenaar stated. "In Congress we must act quickly to pass bipartisan export control legislation in the year-end national defence bill."

Chairman @RepMoolenaar released the following statement in the wake of Jensen Huang's resignation from @NVIDIA: https://t.co/sCJIYnE7Wo — Select Committee on China (@ChinaSelect) November 12, 2026

Huang stepped down effective immediately amid mounting scrutiny from congressional lawmakers and an internal company investigation into national security risks stemming from his personal conduct and interactions with an individual alleged to be a Chinese intelligence asset.

Nvidia’s Board of Directors announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress has been appointed as interim CEO while the company evaluates internal and external candidates for a permanent replacement. Kress, who has served as Nvidia's CFO since September 2013 with prior experience at Cisco and Microsoft, will continue handling her financial duties during the transition.

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Concurrently, Nvidia restructured its governance by appointing Harvey C Jones as its first-ever Chair of the Board. Reassuring investors ahead of the company's scheduled third-quarter fiscal 2027 financial results on November 17, Jones stated, "The Board has full confidence in Colette and the leadership team, and we expect the company’s operations, customer commitments and product roadmap to continue without interruption."

This comes as CEO Jensen Huang has opted to resign from his designation amid mounting pressure after it was revealed that he had an affair with Alice Huang (not his relation) a Chinese businesswoman who it is claimed is an alleged Chinese Intel asset and another reported affair with a senior executive of Nvidia, Kimberly Powell.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has jumped on the bandwagon in the ongoing controversy surrounding former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang after the latest revelations of his extramarital affair(s), calling for him to be replaced by another "legend", Apple Executive Chairman and former CEO Tim Cook.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump lauded the former Nvidia CEO for his "fantastic job," while characterising Cook as the only appropriate man to replace Huang, calling both the innovators "legends."BPCL MAK lubricantsBPCL MAK lubricants‹›"NOW THAT Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place - TIM COOK of Apple. A Legend replaces a Legend!" he remarked.

Earlier in the day, Elon Musk said it would be an "honor" to hire Nvidia Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jensen Huang, responding to a social media post urging him to bring the chipmaker's co-founder on board, amid reports that Nvidia's board is considering Huang's position at the company.

Musk remarked on X in response to a suggestion that he hire Huang. Responding to the same, Musk said, "That would be an honour."

The controversy follows reports about Huang's alleged relationships with two women, including Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US intelligence agencies of having links to Chinese intelligence services.

A separate report by The New York Times alleged that Huang had a relationship with Nvidia Vice President of Healthcare Kimberly Powell, who reports to him. The report cited five people who had worked at the company. (ANI)

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