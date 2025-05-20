DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Usa News / US House passes bipartisan bill to strengthen Quad engagement

US House passes bipartisan bill to strengthen Quad engagement

Bill seeks to create a Quad Inter-Parliamentary Working Group, which it says will sustain and deepen engagement between senior officials of the Quad countries on a full spectrum of issues
article_Author
Lalit K Jha
Washington, Updated At : 10:15 AM May 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A visitor waves an American flag near the US Capitol, as the US House of Representatives considers President Donald Trump's sweeping tax-cut bill, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. May 19, 2025. Reuters
Advertisement

The US House of Representatives on Monday passed a bill asking the Trump Administration to require a strategy for bolstering engagement and cooperation between the QUAD countries: Australia, India, Japan, and the United States.

Advertisement

The Bill (H R 1263), passed by the House of Representatives by 334-51 votes, also seeks to establish a Quad Inter-Parliamentary Working Group to facilitate closer cooperation on shared interests and values.

Influential Democratic Congressman Gregory Meeks sponsored the bipartisan bill, which was co-sponsored by Indian American Congressman Ami Bera.

Advertisement

The bill notes that the United States should continue to strengthen joint cooperation between the Quad countries to enhance and implement a shared vision to meet regional challenges and promote a free, open, inclusive, resilient, and healthy Indo-Pacific characterized by respect for democratic norms, rule of law, and market-driven economic growth and free from undue influence and coercion.

Observing that the US should expand dialogue and cooperation through the Quad with a range of partners to support peace and prosperity, the rule of law, freedom of navigation and overflight, the peaceful resolution of disputes, and democratic resilience in the Indo-Pacific; the bill applauded Secretary of State Marco Rubio for hosted the Quad Foreign Ministers in Washington, DC on January 21, 2025—his first day in office—underscoring the continued importance of cooperation between the four democracies.

Advertisement

It also said that Quad countries, working through institutions, including the United States International Development Finance Corporation, the Japan International Cooperation Agency, and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, and through partnerships with multilateral development banks such as the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, should finance development and infrastructure projects in the Indo-Pacific region that are competitive, transparent, and sustainable.

The bill seeks to create a Quad Inter-Parliamentary Working Group, which it says will sustain and deepen engagement between senior officials of the Quad countries on a full spectrum of issues. It would be modelled on the successful and long-standing bilateral inter-parliamentary groups between the US and Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom, as well as other formal and informal parliamentary exchanges.

According to the bill, not later than 180 days after the date of the enactment of this Act, the Secretary of State shall submit to the congressional committees a strategy for bolstering engagement and cooperation with the Quad. This should include a description of how the US intends to demonstrate democratic leadership in the Indo-Pacific through quadrilateral engagement with Australia, India, and Japan on shared interests and common challenges.

(Courtesy: www.5wh.com)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper