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Home / United States / Wanted gangsters Himanshu Bhau, Neeraj Faridpuria held by US ICE in Las Vegas

Wanted gangsters Himanshu Bhau, Neeraj Faridpuria held by US ICE in Las Vegas

Rohtak native Bhau faces 18 criminal cases in India; his network was linked to firing outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram home

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ANI
Nevada (US), Updated At : 11:56 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has taken Indian gangsters Himanshu Bhau and Neeraj Kaushik into custody in Las Vegas.

Both are listed as detainees at the Henderson Detention Centre in Nevada, under the jurisdiction of ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) office in Las Vegas.

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Details surrounding their detention and the next course of legal proceedings have not yet been fully established.

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Bhau, whose real name is Himanshu Ritoliya, is a native of Rohtak in Haryana and faces allegations in 18 criminal cases in India. Kaushik goes by the name Neeraj Faridpuria.

The cases against Bhau include murder, attempted murder, extortion, criminal intimidation and forgery. An Interpol Red Notice has been in place against him since August 2023.

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Reports indicate that Bhau left India in 2022, while Kaushik is believed to have fled the country in 2019. Both have allegedly used passports obtained through forged documents and assumed different identities to avoid detection.

Bhau's alleged criminal network has been linked to several incidents in India. In August 2025, police arrested two alleged shooters in connection with gunfire outside the Gurugram residence of YouTuber Elvish Yadav.

Investigators said the accused were acting on the directions of jailed gangster Neeraj Faridpuria and Bhau, who allegedly coordinated the supply of weapons, funding and logistical arrangements.

The gang was also linked to the 2024 shooting at a Burger King outlet in Delhi's Rajouri Garden, where a 26-year-old man was killed. Bhau claimed responsibility for the attack, alleging that the victim had been involved in the 2020 murder of his associate, Shakti Dad.

Additionally, individuals reportedly associated with the gang have been linked to the killing of a close aide of Haryanvi singer Rahul Yadav, popularly known as Fazilpuria, in Gurugram.

Further information from US authorities regarding the arrests and possible proceedings is awaited.

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