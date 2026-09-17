US imposes travel curbs on South African officials over anti-white claims

Washington DC [US], September 17 (ANI): The Trump administration has implemented travel restrictions targeting South African officials accused of facilitating discrimination against white and other minority populations, citing concerns over land expropriation policies and racial bias.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Washington will cancel current visas and deny visa applications for foreign individuals deemed responsible for, or complicit in, legislation and state policies permitting uncompensated land seizures, race-based discrimination, and the incitement of violence against minority ethnic and racial groups in South Africa.

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"The United States will not allow such behaviour to go unchecked. These actions directly undermine peace, economic stability, and the rule of law, and they are incompatible with the pillars of America's foreign policy," Rubio said in an official statement.

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While the Secretary of State did not name specific officials subject to the restrictions, a prominent lobby group representing South Africa's white minority had previously urged US authorities to place sanctions on representatives of the African National Congress, the governing party led by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Washington pointed to specific contentious South African legislation enabling the expropriation of private land without compensation under certain conditions, affirmative action frameworks designed to expand opportunities for Black citizens, and isolated incidents of violent crime directed at white farmers as indicators of institutional bias.

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Afrikaners, primarily descendants of 17th-century Dutch and French settlers, formed the backbone of the historical apartheid regime of racial segregation. South Africa maintains a white population of roughly 4.5 million within a broader demographic of 62 million people, encompassing British and other European heritages.

Relations have faced additional strain following Pretoria's decision to bring a case against US ally Israel at the United Nations' highest court, accusing it of genocide in Gaza, an allegation vehemently denied by Israel.

During Donald Trump's second presidential term, bilateral tensions have further intensified with the exclusion of South African delegates from Group of 20 meetings hosted in the US, the gradual phase-out of American funding for South Africa's HIV treatment initiatives, and the establishment of a specialised refugee pathway for Afrikaners and other white South Africans framed by Washington as victims of a humanitarian crisis.

South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola responded on Wednesday, asserting that domestic policies criticised by Washington were formulated to rectify centuries of colonial subjugation and apartheid-era injustices that systematically disenfranchised the Black majority.

"South Africa respects that the United States may hold differing views on certain policy measures and their implementation... The people of South Africa likewise respect the right of the American people to develop legislation that addresses their own circumstances," Lamola said in a statement.

"We expect that the same respect will be accorded to the people of South Africa, as the principle of sovereignty requires."

US officials indicated that the punitive actions stem from Pretoria's refusal to alter its domestic agenda, signalling the potential for further escalation.

The official US Ambassador to South Africa account posted on X regarding the announcement, "This visa restriction policy is only the first step in a series of escalatory measures that will show America's firm resolve in this matter." (ANI)

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