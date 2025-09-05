US imposes visa restrictions on Central Americans tied to Chinese Communist Party

The United States government has announced a new visa restriction policy targeting Central American nationals who are allegedly accused of weakening democratic institutions and the rule of law in the region by collaborating with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Central America is a sub-region of North America, usually defined as consisting of seven countries: Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama.

According to the State Department, the policy authorises restrictions on individuals who, while in Central America and acting on behalf of the CCP, knowingly fund, support or engage in activities that undermine governance and stability.

"The measure extends to immediate family members of those sanctioned, making them generally ineligible for entry into the United States," the State Department said.

Notably, the visa restrictions have already been imposed on a number of Central American nationals believed to have participated in such efforts.

“These actions reaffirm President Trump’s commitment to protect America’s economic prosperity and national security interests in our region,” the department said, adding that they will continue to promote accountability for Central American nationals who intentionally work with the CCP in Central America and destabilise our hemisphere.

The restrictions fall under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which allows the US to deny entry to foreign nationals whose presence is deemed potentially harmful to American foreign policy interests.

The Biden administration in prior years focused on countering corruption and transnational crime in Central America, but Friday's announcement underscores a sharper emphasis on China’s expanding influence in the Western Hemisphere under President Trump’s second term.

The State Department emphasized that Washington will continue to use “all available tools” to safeguard the region’s security and prevent foreign interference.