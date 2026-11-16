US, India and 8 other nations sign San Francisco Declaration to secure super intelligence supply chains ahead of Quad summit

Washington DC [US], November 16 (ANI): The United States and nine partner countries, including India, have signed the San Francisco Declaration on the Secure Foundations of Enduring Prosperity, committing to strengthen cooperation on sensitive technologies, critical infrastructure and supply chain security underpinning the emerging Super Intelligence (SI) era.

The US Department of State, in a press release, said the declaration was signed on November 15 during the Pax Silica Founders Retreat in San Francisco, convened by US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg. The signatories include the United States, Australia, India, Israel, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Qatar, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

According to the US Department of State, the declaration establishes a shared understanding among the participating countries that economic security is fundamental to national security and that protecting the technologies and infrastructure supporting SI supply chains requires coordinated international efforts.

It also outlines a common framework for identifying sensitive technologies and critical infrastructure essential to the development and functioning of SI supply chains, while committing the participating countries to work together to safeguard these strategic assets.

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"With the San Francisco Declaration, the coalition cements its shared principles into a working partnership with a common baseline and a path to act on it," the US Department of State said.

The declaration comes as Pax Silica enters a new phase of cooperation less than a year after its launch, with participating countries seeking to translate their shared commitments into practical collaboration on technology security, innovation and economic resilience.

Emphasising the importance of collective action, the US Department of State said no country could independently secure the foundations of the emerging SI era, adding that the prosperity enabled by these technologies would depend on the resilience of the supply chains and infrastructure supporting them.

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The declaration identifies two broad categories of strategic assets requiring protection.

The first covers sensitive technologies, including goods, software, materials, knowledge, components, production inputs and manufacturing capabilities essential to SI supply chains. These include technologies whose theft, illicit transfer or acquisition by hostile actors could provide significant military or intelligence advantages, create undue economic leverage or pose risks to national and economic security.

The second category covers critical infrastructure, including the physical and digital systems supporting SI supply chains and essential services. These encompass ports, terminals, transportation networks, communications and logistics systems, information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure, energy networks and digital platforms used for coordination and management.

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The declaration states that disruption, degradation, hostile control or unauthorised exposure of data flowing through these systems could cause significant harm to the participating countries' economic functions and essential services.

It further emphasises that reducing excessive dependencies through diversified and trusted supply chains is essential to strengthening collective resilience and ensuring that countries retain access to critical technologies and resources.

The signatories also recognised the importance of addressing economic coercion, supply chain disruptions and non-market policies and practices that distort competition and affect investment and innovation.

Another key element of the declaration is the proposed establishment of five working groups to translate the coalition's common objectives into practical cooperation.

The proposed groups will focus on pro-innovation policy frameworks, adoption of SI across key economic sectors, supply chain cooperation across the SI technology stack, safe harbours and supply chain security hubs, and SI security and resilience.

These working groups are intended to provide a mechanism for participating countries to coordinate policies, strengthen trusted technology partnerships and improve cooperation in protecting strategic supply chains.

The declaration also calls for stronger enforcement of national policies aimed at protecting sensitive technologies and critical infrastructure from undue access, influence or control, while promoting innovation and technological leadership among aligned partners.

Reaffirming the importance of trusted partnerships, the signatories stated that resilient supply chains and secure technological capabilities were central to their shared economic and national security interests.

The declaration noted that the security of individual participating countries would be strengthened through collective vigilance and cooperation, particularly as emerging technologies reshape economic and strategic relationships.

"We affirm that the safeguarding of these sensitive technologies and critical infrastructure is a shared endeavour; that the security of each participant is strengthened by the vigilance of all; and that we engage in this common cause as aligned partners — in defence of the prosperity and independence of our peoples," the declaration stated.

The participating countries also underscored the importance of ensuring mutually beneficial access to emerging technologies, protecting private investment and maintaining a level playing field for innovation and economic growth.

The declaration's reference to Super Intelligence also carries a specific qualification. According to a footnote in the document, some participating countries use the term "artificial intelligence" instead of "super intelligence".

India's participation places it among the group of countries seeking to strengthen trusted technology partnerships and diversify critical supply chains amid growing global competition over advanced technologies.

The San Francisco Declaration was released jointly by the governments of the United States, Australia, India, Israel, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Qatar, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. (ANI)

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