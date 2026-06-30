"US-India relationship at lowest point in last 30 years": Democrat Congressman Ro Khanna criticises President Trump

Washington, DC [US], June 30 (ANI): In a sharp critique of Washington's foreign policy, Democrat Congressman Ro Khanna on Monday (local time) claimed that under current President Trump US-India relationship had deteriorated to its lowest point in three decades.

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Addressing the IX USISPF Leadership Summit 2026 in Washington, DC, Khanna refused to "mince words" regarding the current state of global affairs. He argued that the Trump administration's "unilateral" actions, specifically its aggressive policies toward Iran, have been utterly destructive to global stability and have directly harmed India by driving up domestic gas prices, a reality he noted could be confirmed by Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

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The congressman sharply criticised the administration's decision to engage in what he described as a unilateral war without consulting traditional allies, stating that the approach has severely damaged the US' credibility.

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"Now, you know I'm not one to mince words. I sort of tell things as they are. The US-India relationship has been at the lowest point in the last 30 years. Trump's policies of getting into a war in Iran has been utterly destructive. It has been utterly destructive to the prices in India of gas. Talk to Jaishankar if you don't believe me. The idea that we engaged in a unilateral war without our allies, without even consulting Europe or Canada or India, and made a mess of the world, has hurt our credibility," he stated.

Khanna also targeted the administration's economic strategy, calling the ongoing tariff disputes irrational. He further recounted a meeting in China where the Indian ambassador told him that "a generation of trust had been lost" due to President Trump's actions.

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"And then the irrationality of the tariff war. I was in China and the Indian ambassador said to me, 'A generation of trust has been lost by this president of yours.' See, if we don't speak the truth about the damage that this president has done, not only at home but abroad, then we're just not living in reality," he said.

Warning that failing to speak the truth about the domestic and international damage done by the current administration is a refusal to live in reality, Khanna emphasised that the next generation will face the dual burden of rebuilding America and repairing its fractured relationships around the world.

To illustrate his point, he drew a stark contrast between Donald Trump and Franklin D Roosevelt, whom he called one of the greatest presidents in American history.

"The new generation is not only gonna have to rebuild America, we're gonna have to rebuild our relationships around the world. And I contrast one of the greatest presidents with arguably the worst president in our history: FDR with Donald Trump. And what was the difference? See, FDR actually believed in the self-determination of people. FDR was a supporter of what my grandfather was doing, Amarnath Vidyalankar, working with Lala Lajpat Rai," he stated.

Khanna's critique had came after USISPF's Honorary Senior Advisor Al Mason said that the India-US relationship has regained "historic momentum", crediting US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor with helping revive ties between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the IX USISPF Leadership Summit 2026, Mason said the relationship between the two leaders had gone through a difficult period before being revitalised."The historic Trump-Modi relationship, once the envy of the world, had entered a very challenging phase. Trade, domestic priorities, bureaucratic challenges, media noise." Mason said.

He said Sergio Gor played a key role in restoring communication between the two leaders. "President Trump then introduced the exceptionally talented friend, Sergio Gor, into the storyline to reconnect the two old friends", he said.

He said, "To Prime Minister Modi himself, he (Gor) conveyed 3 basic truths: President Trump respects India's rise, President Trump admires Prime Minister Modi's leadership, and President Trump wants a stronger India-US relationship." (ANI)

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