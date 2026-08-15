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Home / United States / "US-India relationship stronger than ever": Marco Rubio extends 80th Independence Day greetings

"US-India relationship stronger than ever": Marco Rubio extends 80th Independence Day greetings

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ANI
Updated At : 06:17 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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Washington, DC [US], August 15 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended greetings to the people of India on the 80th Independence Day, saying the US-India relationship continues to grow and is "stronger than ever".

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In a statement issued on Friday (local time), Rubio said the relationship between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had contributed to the growing ties between the two countries.

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"On behalf of the United States of America, I extend warm congratulations to the people of India on their Independence Day. Thanks to the personal relationship between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, the U.S.-India relationship continues to grow and is stronger than ever," Rubio said in a statement.

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The US Secretary of State highlighted cooperation between the two countries across several areas, including defence, energy security, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, space cooperation and commerce. He said the collaboration was making both nations, as well as the broader Indian Ocean region, "safer, stronger, and more prosperous".

"From defence and energy security to critical minerals, artificial intelligence, space cooperation, and commerce, our collaboration is making both of our nations, and the broader Indian Ocean region, safer, stronger, and more prosperous," Rubip said.

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"The deep ties of friendship and family between our two peoples form the foundation of a partnership that is innovative, resilient, and forward-looking. The United States looks forward to the future our two countries will build together," he added.

Earlier, the national flag was hoisted at the Indian High Commission in Canberra on Saturday (local time) as part of the 'Suryapath Tiranga' initiative to mark India's 80th Independence Day, which seeks to carry the Tricolour across the globe from one sunrise to the next.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in Delhi on Saturday, with this year's event marking 150 years of the National Song 'Vande Mataram' and highlighting the role of 'Yuva Shakti' in India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

For the first time, 'Vande Mataram' will be rendered during the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

According to a press release, the Prime Minister will be received at the Red Fort by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. He will then receive the Guard of Honour comprising personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police.

Prime Minister Modi will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort, where he will hoist the National Flag. Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan will assist him in hoisting the Tricolour.

The flag hoisting will be synchronised with a 21-gun salute by the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial), using indigenous 105 mm Light Field Guns, the press release stated.

The Prime Minister will subsequently address the nation. This will mark PM Modi's 13th consecutive address from the ramparts of the Red Fort. At the conclusion of his speech, NCC cadets and 'My Bharat' volunteers will sing 'Vande Mataram', followed by the National Anthem.

A total of 2,500 boy and girl cadets from the Army, Navy and Air Force, along with 'My Bharat' volunteers, will participate in the celebrations. They will be seated on Gyanpath and form the words 'Vande Mataram'. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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