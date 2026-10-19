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Home / United States / US: Indian national Rajinder Kumar returned to Oregon jail to face manslaughter charges

US: Indian national Rajinder Kumar returned to Oregon jail to face manslaughter charges

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ANI
Updated At : 05:09 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], October 19 (ANI): US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has returned 32-year-old Indian national Rajinder Kumar to Oregon state custody to face trial for manslaughter and reckless endangerment in connection with a fatal highway crash.

Following his transfer to the Deschutes County Jail, federal authorities confirmed that deportation proceedings against Kumar will remain on hold until his criminal trial in state court concludes.

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In a post on X on Sunday (local time), ICE said that Kumar had been indicted in Deshutes County, Oregon, on two counts of first-degree manslaughter and other related charges stemming from the fatal accident.

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The post said, "ICE transferred Rajinder Kumar, a criminal illegal alien from India, to Oregon state custody to face prosecution in connection with the deaths of two newlywed Americans. Kumar has been indicted in Deschutes County, Ore., on 2 counts of first-degree manslaughter and other related charges stemming from a deadly November 2025 tractor-trailer accident. "

ICE said that after his local arrest, it had lodged "an immigration detainer with the Deschutes County Jail, but in April 2026, Deschutes County released Kumar from custody without honoring ICE’s detainer."

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The agency added, "ICE officers subsequently located and arrested Kumar at large earlier this year."

ICE said, "Following the conclusion of state criminal proceedings, ICE will pursue Kumar’s immigration case consistent with federal law."

According to the official website, ICE ERO Seattle acting Field Office Director Julio S Hernandez said, "Two Americans lost their lives, and their families deserve accountability. ICE worked closely with law-enforcement partners to ensure Kumar is returned to state custody to answer for the serious charges against him"

He added, "This coordinated action protects the public, supports the victims’ families, and ensures that an individual accused of these crimes does not evade justice. ICE will continue using every lawful tool available to protect the American people from criminal activity committed by illegal aliens"

The US Border Patrol had apprehended Kumar near Lukeville, Arizona, on November 28, 2022, after, according to ICE, he "illegally entered the United States from Mexico."

He was then placed in removal proceedings. According to ICE, "A pending application does not confer legal status in the United States."

According to ICE, the case follows several similar accidents involving Indian nationals driving heavy goods vehicles in America. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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