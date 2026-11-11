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Home / United States / US indicts 3 Iranian-backed operatives for nearly 20 terror attacks across US, Europe; UK airbase targeted

US indicts 3 Iranian-backed operatives for nearly 20 terror attacks across US, Europe; UK airbase targeted

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ANI
Updated At : 04:27 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Washington [US], November 11 (ANI): The United States Department of Justice has indicted three Iranian-backed operatives for their alleged involvement in nearly 20 executed and attempted terrorist attacks across the US and Europe, including a foiled plot targeting a British Royal Air Force base housing American troops, US Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Tuesday (local time).

According to the Department, the three individuals have been charged with serious terrorism-related offences, including providing material support to two designated foreign terrorist organisations.

Among the operations detailed by prosecutors was an attempted September 2026 terrorist plot directed against the British Royal Air Force (RAF) Base in Fairford, United Kingdom, where American military personnel were stationed.

Delivering an unequivocal warning to hostile foreign entities, Attorney General Todd Blanche asserted that Washington would relentlessly pursue and prosecute anyone attempting to endanger US forces abroad.

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“Anyone who plans a terrorist plot on a military base housing American service members will be prosecuted by the United States government,” Attorney General Blanche said in an official statement released by the Department of Justice.

Detailing the coordination behind the conspiracy, Blanche added, “The defendants listed in the indictment allegedly supported two foreign terrorist organizations, and al-Saadi allegedly coordinated with his co-defendants in the days leading up to the attempted terrorist plot. This Department of Justice will continue dismantling terrorist networks and protecting the American people from terrorist organizations.”

According to a press release issued by the DOJ, the three individuals have been identified as Al-Saadi, Mohsen Mohajeri, and al-Hassani—who conspired to carry out hostile operations on behalf of the two designated Foreign Terrorist Organisations (FTOs).

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According to the allegations contained in the superseding indictment and other court filings: Al-Saadi, Mohsen Mohajeri, and al-Hassani allegedly conspired to commit terrorist attacks in Europe and the United States on behalf of an Iran-aligned terrorist network, which included the IRGC and Kata’ib Hizballah. Most recently, in approximately September 2026, al-Hassani allegedly orchestrated a terrorist plot at a British Royal Air Force Base (RAF Fairford) in Fairford, United Kingdom (the “RAF Fairford Terrorist Plot”), which, at the time of the attempted attack, housed U.S. military aircraft and personnel, the release said.

Al-Hassani and Mohajeri, both of whom were in Iran at the time of the RAF Fairford Terrorist Plot, allegedly relied on a network of contacts in the United Kingdom. Al-Saadi, who was imprisoned and awaiting trial on pending terrorism charges in the Southern District of New York, attempted to coordinate with al-Hassani and Mohajeri from jail by passing coded messages through third parties.

Both the IRGC and the Iraqi militia Kata’ib Hizballah remain designated as Foreign Terrorist Organisations under US law. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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