US International Development Finance Corporation announces more than $8 bn in investments to fuel American economic, national security interests

Washington DC [US], September 17 (ANI): The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Board of Directors on Wednesday (local time) approved more than USD 8 billion in new investments, representing a significant milestone for the agency.

As per the official press release, the investments advance President Trump’s commitment to strengthen and increase trade between the United States and its allies. Since reauthorization, DFC has utilised strategic capital to reinforce US economic and national security interests. These new projects will secure essential services in partner nations while prioritising American export growth, securing reliable energy, and advancing US technology, including DFC’s largest digital investment to date.

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“These are exactly the kinds of investments President Trump empowered DFC to make. These projects will support billions in American exports, secure critical infrastructure and resources in Ukraine, Jordan, and across Africa, and strengthen US companies competing in some of the most important markets in the world,” said DFC CEO Ben Black.

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The DFC Board of Directors approved the following deals, i.e. increasing US exports to emerging markets; bringing trusted technology to Ukraine's digital infrastructure; strengthening Ukraine's energy security with American technology; bolstering US and Jordanian security through water infrastructure and expanding US technology across Sub-Saharan Africa.

DFC will support US exports by providing a counter-guarantee to the International Finance Corporation (IFC) for its Global Trade Finance Program, which will empower foreign banks to expand their trade finance capabilities and facilitate the purchase of American goods within their respective countries. Through this innovative partnership, DFC will share risk with the IFC on trade finance guarantees issued exclusively for US exports, helping American companies realise billions of dollars in international transactions to new markets. The project, according to the release, will also enhance the trade finance offerings of local banks and increase the developmental benefits for their countries that come from greater trade.

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DFC will provide financing to Vodafone Ukraine, the country’s second-largest mobile operator, and a wholly owned subsidiary of the NEQSOL Holding, to strengthen and modernise critical telecommunications infrastructure during the ongoing war. US companies operating and investing in Ukraine will also benefit from access to secure and reliable 5G infrastructure built increasingly around trusted technology.

DFC’s financing will support a 200MW/400MWh battery energy storage systems portfolio across six sites in Ukraine, providing the power grid with greater resilience and stability. This project, developed by DTEK in partnership with technology from US-based company Fluence, will provide critical services to regulate frequency, balance fluctuations, and increase energy security. The system will provide enough power for 600,000 homes for two hours.

DFC will support a transformational investment in Jordan’s critical infrastructure. On Wednesday, DFC’s Board of Directors approved a loan to the National Carrier Project Company and political risk insurance for the equity investors, Meridiam and Suez. The loan will advance the construction, operation, and maintenance of a seawater desalination plant and conveyance system in Jordan, the world’s second-most water-scarce country. Enabling Jordan’s long-term water security by expanding access to new water resources will support economic growth, expand regional connectivity, and enhance stability for a key US ally.

DFC will provide an equity investment to WIOCC Group to strengthen critical digital infrastructure across Africa. This investment aligns with US strategic interests in supporting US hyperscalers and the American technology ecosystem, while extending availability of secure, affordable, and resilient digital infrastructure across the African continent. WIOCC Group is the preferred partner for US technology companies expanding in Africa, operating an open-access and carrier-neutral platform that provides wholesale connectivity, data centre, and metro-fibre services. The platform’s footprint spans 30 African countries, including subsea cables, terrestrial fibre networks, and more than 40 core and edge data centres. DFC’s investment partners for this initiative include Vision International Investment Company and the Africa Finance Corporation.

DFC is also supporting a critical minerals project in West Africa. Additional transactions remain confidential due to commercial sensitivities and may be subject to further steps before commitment and closing, including congressional notification. (ANI)

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