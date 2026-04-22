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Home / United States / US-Iran conflict: Trump extends ceasefire to allow Iran more time to come up with "unified proposal"

US-Iran conflict: Trump extends ceasefire to allow Iran more time to come up with "unified proposal"

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ANI
Updated At : 03:10 AM Apr 22, 2026 IST
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Washington, DC [US], April 22 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said he has decided to extend the ceasefire with Iran to give its leadership more time to come up with a unified proposal for negotiations.

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He said the decision was taken after requests from Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He said Iran's government appears "seriously fractured" and needs time to present a clear position.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal."

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Trump added that the US military will continue its blockade and remain ready, while the ceasefire will stay in place until Iran submits its proposal and talks are concluded.

"I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other. President DONALD J. TRUMP," the post read.

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The ceasefire, brokered earlier this month to allow space for diplomatic engagement, has remained fragile, with both sides expressing reservations about its implementation.

Meanwhile, earlier, US Vice President JD Vance's planned visit to Pakistan for a second round of talks with Iran has been put on hold after Tehran did not respond to the US proposals, according to a US official familiar with the matter on Tuesday, as cited by The New York Times.

Iran, meanwhile, said it has not yet decided whether to resume negotiations with the United States. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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