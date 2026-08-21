US issues details of new Green Card rules coming into effect from September 18

Washington, DC [US], August 21 (ANI): The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will issue an updated application form for permanent residence next month, warning that previous versions submitted after the implementation date will be turned away.

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The revised edition of Form I-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status, is scheduled for publication on September 18, USCIS stated in an official notification.

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Form I-485 is utilised by eligible individuals currently residing in the United States to apply for lawful permanent resident status, commonly known as a Green Card.

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The update is expected to draw significant attention from Indian nationals seeking employment- and family-based permanent residence, particularly applicants who have endured lengthy waits for an immigrant visa number to become available.

USCIS stated that the updated form bears an edition date of September 18, 2026, superseding the version dated January 20, 2025.

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The agency has made a preview of the revised form and corresponding guidance available to applicants and legal representatives. It emphasised that no grace period will be provided for accepting both versions concurrently.

Consequently, applicants must select the appropriate edition based on the exact date their filing is postmarked or transmitted electronically.

USCIS will maintain acceptance of the January 20, 2025, version provided it is postmarked or submitted electronically prior to September 18.

However, the agency will decline that version if it carries a postmark or electronic submission date on or after September 18.

Equally, applicants must refrain from submitting the new edition prior to its effective date. USCIS will process the September 18, 2026, version only when postmarked or electronically filed on or after that date.

This strict transition highlights the critical nature of the submission date for applicants and legal counsel. Presenting an outdated edition could lead to immediate rejection prior to an evaluation on its merits.

The updated Form I-485 was designed to bring the adjustment-of-status procedures into alignment with the recently declared final rule regarding public-charge grounds of inadmissibility, USCIS stated.

The public-charge criteria serve to determine whether an applicant is probable to rely primarily on government support for livelihood. The implementation of this rule has varied across successive US administrations and remains a frequently debated aspect of immigration policy.

USCIS indicated no additional adjustments to filing fees or submission timelines within the release. The agency instructed applicants to review the Form I-485 web page to access the preview version and complete guidelines.

Indian professionals make up a substantial share of the employment-based immigration pipeline, notably across technology, medicine, engineering, and other specialised sectors. Many face extended backlogs for permanent residency owing to annual per-country caps on immigrant visas.

Individuals submitting Form I-485 are also eligible to request concurrent employment and travel authorisation while their adjustment-of-status applications undergo processing. (ANI)

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