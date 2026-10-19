US issues Middle East security alert amid Iran strike speculation as early voting in Mid-terms begins

Washington DC [US], October 19 (ANI): The United States has issued a security alert urging Americans across the Middle East to exercise heightened vigilance amid an increasingly complex regional security environment, warning of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions as speculation over possible US strikes on Iran coincides with the start of early voting for the US midterm elections.

In a security alert issued on October 18, the US Embassy in Amman cautioned that hostilities involving Iran-backed groups could escalate rapidly beyond their immediate areas and urged Americans travelling to or from the region to monitor airport and airline operations.

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“Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance due to the complex security environment,” the advisory stated, warning travellers to remain alert to potential flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions.

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The embassy also warned that Iran and groups supportive of Tehran may target US interests overseas, including locations associated with the United States and American citizens, businesses and other institutions.

“Americans traveling to or from the Middle East should monitor information about airport and airline operations and develop contingency plans in advance,” the advisory said.

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The alert comes as the United States military has reportedly developed additional strike options against Iran, including the potential use of the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB), widely known as the “mother of all bombs”, CNN reported, citing multiple US officials familiar with military planning discussions.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have intensified following US President Donald Trump's public endorsement of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of Israel's upcoming elections.

Trump called Netanyahu a “Great Warrior Prime Minister” and a “Partner for Peace” in a Truth Social post, warning that the United States and its allies would “soon finish the job” if Iran did not change course.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded by warning that Tehran remained prepared for further escalation.

“Last time you wanted to 'finish the job', Iran emerged even stronger. Want to try your luck again? Be our guest. But be careful; we have unfinished jobs too,” Araghchi said in a post on X.

He also accused Netanyahu of pushing Washington towards another war, arguing that the consequences could extend to both Israel and the United States.

The developments have fuelled speculation about possible further US military action against Iran.

The alert also comes amid heightened regional tensions following reported missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks on airports in Saudi Arabia. Operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh remained suspended, while King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam continued operations amid delays and cancellations.

The US mission in Saudi Arabia has restricted airport travel for American government employees, requiring special authorisation from the Chief of Mission following recent missile and UAV attacks on airports in the kingdom.

“U.S. government employees working in Saudi Arabia require special authorization from Chief of Mission to use any airport in Saudi Arabia following recent missile and UAV attacks on airports in the Kingdom,” the embassy stated in its earlier advisory.

It also warned American citizens about the possibility of further attacks on airports, airspace closures and flight disruptions, advising them to check departure information directly with airlines and airports. The earlier advisory said international airports in Bahrain, Jordan, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates remained operational at the time, while urging travellers to confirm their status directly with the respective airports.

The embassy also highlighted legal risks for people filming or sharing images of missile interceptions, drone activity and impact sites in Saudi Arabia.

“Filming, publishing, or sharing information related to counter-missiles and drones, and their impact sites, exposes you to legal liability,” the advisory quoted Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior as warning. It added that US citizens had been detained for violating such regulations, including by photographing government buildings, airports and impact sites.

Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree claimed that Saudi forces carried out 110 airstrikes and missile attacks across several Yemeni governorates over a 24-hour period, resulting in more than 30 casualties, mostly women and children. The claims were not independently verified in the supplied material.

The timing also places the regional tensions against the domestic political backdrop in the United States, where early voting for the November 2026 midterm elections is beginning. The elections will determine control of both chambers of Congress and could shape Trump's ability to advance his legislative agenda during the remainder of his presidency.

As part of its precautions, the US Embassy in Amman urged Americans to enrol in the State Department's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates and facilitate contact with the embassy during emergencies.

The advisory also asked citizens to avoid demonstrations and large gatherings, stay away from areas with a heavy police presence, monitor local media and follow instructions from local authorities.

“If an aerial attack occurs, stay away from glass doors, windows, and any fallen debris,” the advisory stated, urging Americans to monitor their phones and news outlets for official guidance.

The embassy further advised citizens to keep their mobile phones charged, remain aware of their surroundings, exercise caution at locations publicly associated with the United States and contact airlines directly if their flights were affected.

The US Embassy in Amman said it remained open for routine American citizen and visa services. (ANI)

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