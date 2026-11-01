DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / United States / US keeps Iran talks open, gives no deadline

US keeps Iran talks open, gives no deadline

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:07 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Atlanta [US], November 1 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed that diplomatic talks involving Iran have continued without interruption, although he declined to provide a deadline or assess their progress, while noting that President Donald Trump had not yet taken a decision on further military action.

Addressing reporters at the conclusion of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Georgia, Rubio affirmed that Washington remained open to a diplomatic solution capable of addressing its fundamental security concerns. He criticised Tehran over alleged maritime aggression threatening commercial vessels and its support for regional armed groups accused of destabilising the wider Middle East.

Advertisement

“There are multiple talks; talks have actually never stopped. There's been active conversations going both in some cases directly, but often through intermediaries,” Rubio stated.

Advertisement

The top American diplomat was responding to questions about how much time Washington intended to allow diplomatic efforts before potentially resuming military operations. He emphasised that decisions on timing rested solely with the President and declined to assess whether a final agreement was close.

“I'm not gonna characterise either the progress on those talks or any timeframe on it other than to tell you that if there is a diplomatic solution, we would be open to it,” he remarked.

Advertisement

Rubio underscored that any settlement must safeguard US national security interests and address the concerns that had triggered the ongoing crisis. He identified Iran's nuclear ambitions and its support for regional armed groups as primary issues.

Asked separately about the possibility of fresh strikes, the Secretary declined to discuss specific military contingency plans. He reiterated that while the Commander-in-Chief favoured a peaceful resolution, the administration remained confident in its military capabilities.

“We can achieve military objectives if we seek to. He hasn't made a decision,” Rubio observed.

The remarks highlighted Washington's approach of maintaining diplomatic engagement while criticising Iran's conduct at sea. Rubio accused Tehran of deliberately targeting commercial vessels carrying cargo, oil and natural gas, thereby threatening economies beyond the immediate conflict zone.

He reported that American naval forces were intercepting incoming drones and anti-ship missiles almost every night. However, he noted that petroleum transit volumes remained comparable to pre-conflict levels despite the continuing need for security protection.

Furthermore, Rubio warned that disruptions to maritime trade posed serious threats to global food security, cautioning that interruptions to supplies of fuel, agricultural inputs and food commodities could have far-reaching consequences.

He acknowledged that G20 participants shared concerns over these commercial threats, although consensus remained elusive on collective action.

Turning to regional geopolitics, Rubio accused Tehran of supporting armed groups across the region, specifically Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis and various militias challenging the Iraqi state. He described these activities as security threats alongside Iran's nuclear ambitions.

“So anywhere you turn, what you find is some Iranian proxy that's undermining the peace and stability of the Middle East,” he emphasised.

Regarding bilateral ties with Riyadh, Rubio pledged that Washington would continue to honour its defence commitments, particularly those involving defensive military assistance. He also noted ongoing high-level communications involving the White House and Saudi leadership.

He reiterated that decisions concerning future military operations rested entirely with the President, while welcoming other countries' participation in defending regional allies against potential attacks. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts