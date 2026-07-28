US launches 'Europe Posture Review' to shift conventional defence burden to NATO allies

Washington DC [US], July 28 (ANI): The United States has formally launched a comprehensive review of its military posture in Europe, with a senior Pentagon official, Elbridge Colby, saying the exercise is aimed at accelerating NATO's transition towards Europe assuming primary responsibility for its conventional defence.

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In a post on X on Monday (local time), US Under Secretary of War Elbridge Colby said the Department of War had initiated the Europe Posture Review announced earlier by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth at the NATO Defence Ministerial Meeting in Brussels.

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"Today, the Department of War kicked off the Europe Posture Review Secretary Hegseth announced at the last NATO Defense Ministerial Meeting in Brussels. As the Secretary laid out then, this will be a real review, designed to ensure that NATO is moving fast and irreversibly toward Europe taking primary responsibility for its conventional defense," Colby said.

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Today, the Department of War kicked off the Europe Posture Review Secretary Hegseth announced at the last NATO Defense Ministerial Meeting in Brussels. As the Secretary laid out then, this will be a real review, designed to ensure that NATO is moving fast and irreversibly toward… — Under Secretary of War Elbridge Colby (@USWPColby) July 28, 2026

He added that the review is intended to strengthen the alliance by making it "more equitable and sustainable."

"The outcome of this Review will be an acceleration of NATO's transition to a stronger, more equitable, and sustainable alliance, continuing the trajectory of positive change achieved by President Trump and his team incentivizing and enabling allies to lead Europe's conventional defense," he said.

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Colby further said the review would contribute to restoring NATO as "a powerful warfighting organization."

"In doing so, the Review will further the goal of fully restoring NATO's character as a powerful warfighting organization - a NATO 3.0. This will put NATO on the track for lasting, sustained success, especially as we confront simultaneous challenges across theaters," he said.

According to Colby, the review will align the US military presence in Europe with the 2025 National Security Strategy and the 2026 National Defense Strategy, while assessing force posture options based on " strategic rigor, a strong empirical baseline, and a clear sense of the geopolitical and military realities."

He also said the Pentagon would work closely with General Alexus Grynkewich, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, and hold extensive consultations with European allies, the US Congress and other parts of the US government during the process.

He said, "I look forward to working closely with General Alexus Grynkewich, the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, on this critical effort. We also look forward to further extensive consultations on this key initiative with our allies in Europe, Congress, and other parts of the U.S. Government."

The review follows Hegseth's announcement on June 18 that Washington would undertake a comprehensive assessment of American forces stationed across Europe, amid growing pressure on NATO allies to shoulder a greater share of the alliance's defence responsibilities.

Speaking at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Hegseth criticised what he described as years of unequal burden-sharing within the alliance, arguing that NATO had become "a paper tiger and a one-way street" due to excessive dependence on the United States.

He said "some of NATO's largest economies... still think the era of free riding is here."

"No more," Hegseth declared, adding that "too many allied capitals seem to still miss something in translation. Too many allies still don't recognise the historic need that President Trump has made clear to them and to NATO itself."

Hegseth also criticised the response of several European allies to the recent US military campaign against Iran, saying Washington was disappointed that countries, including the United Kingdom, were reluctant to support American and Israeli military strikes.

"[Trump] gave our allies a test to support America when we asked for their help, and too many failed it. The United States has defended Europe for generations," Hegseth said.

Hegseth declared that Washington would cease paying a disproportionate share for the collective defence of NATO relative to its allies. Moving forward, American financial dues will remain strictly contingent on other member nations fulfilling their designated spending targets. (ANI)

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