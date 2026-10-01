US launches "FORTRESS America" to make military bases independent of civilian grid: Hegseth 

Washington DC [US], October 1 (ANI): In a comprehensive move to insulate the nation's defense infrastructure against hostile cyberattacks, sabotage, and geopolitical disruptions, the United States Department of War has launched "FORTRESS America," an initiative framed as a “national insurance policy” for the homeland.

Announcing the directive, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Wednesday (local time) stated that the initiative, standing for Federal Operations for Resilience, Troop Resources, Energy, Supply, and Survivability (FORTRESS), aims to make domestic military installations completely resilient to external shocks.

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Under the framework, American military bases will be decoupled from the civilian power grid to ensure uninterrupted operations during national emergencies or adversary attacks.

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"Today—at my direction—we are launching FORTRESS America—a national insurance policy for the American homeland. And here is what FORTRESS calls for: Every major military installation in America is going to generate its own power. Independent of the civilian grid. If an adversary takes down the grid—by cyberattack, by sabotage, by any means—our bases stay lit. Our aircraft keep flying. Our command centers never go dark," Hegseth said.

A central pillar of the initiative focuses on the aggressive reshoring of defense-critical supply chains, ending dependence on foreign supply networks for crucial materials.

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"We are bringing our critical supply chains home. The rare earths, the specialty metals, the semiconductors, the propellants—mined in America, refined in America, built in America, by American workers," Hegseth emphasized.

Elaborating on the strategic scope of the rollout, Sean Parnell, Assistant to the Secretary of War, noted that the plan also focuses on building expansive stockpiles and securing critical technological infrastructure.

"Today, at Secretary Hegseth’s direction, the Department of War is announcing FORTRESS America—a national insurance policy for the American homeland. Every major military installation in America will generate its own power. We are bringing our critical supply chains home. We are building strategic reserves deep enough to fight through disruption. We are securing the high ground and the airwaves—our satellites, our spectrum, and our ability to see, navigate, and communicate with one another," Parnell said in a post on X.

Secretary Hegseth also announced the creation of the Office of Religious Affairs, established with a mandate to report directly to the top leadership of the War Department without bureaucratic intermediaries.

"Today, at my direction, I am establishing the Office of Religious Affairs. Starting today, and for Secretaries of War after me, the Office of Religious Affairs will report straight to the top. No staff filters. No bureaucratic dilution. A direct line to the Secretary," Hegseth said.

Underlining the operational authority of the new wing, Hegseth stressed, "This won’t be a policy shop pushing paper. It will have real teeth. It will protect budgets, demand infrastructure, and strengthen religious support. The experts – our chaplains – will finally have an advocate at the highest levels. Policy and resources will serve the mission, not smother it."

Reaffirming the directive, Parnell stated on social media platform X, "Today, at Secretary Hegseth’s direction, the Department of War is announcing the Office of Religious Affairs... It will protect budgets, demand infrastructure, and strengthen religious support across the force." (ANI)

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