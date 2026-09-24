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Home / United States / US launches new dedicated portal to report visa fraud and misuse

US launches new dedicated portal to report visa fraud and misuse

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ANI
Updated At : 04:12 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], September 24 (ANI): The US State Department has introduced a specialised digital portal enabling the public to flag suspected immigration and visa violations, establishing a fresh mechanism to gather intelligence on potential offences spanning tourist, student, employment, and immigrant categories.

Underlining the gravity of such offences, State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott announced the roll-out on X, stating, “A US visa is a privilege, not a right.” He called upon citizens and residents to utilise the newly established reporting infrastructure to unearth unlawful activities and misuse.

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The digital reporting instrument accommodates various immigration categories, encompassing business and tourist permits, employment visas, academic programmes, and family-sponsored or permanent residency routes, alongside a general category for alternative infractions.

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To facilitate comprehensive evaluations, the department encourages informants to supply exhaustive particulars concerning suspected individuals, such as full names, Alien Registration Numbers, receipt or petition identifiers, passport and visa details, dates of birth, residential addresses, electronic mail addresses, telephone contacts, citizenships, and online social media profiles.

The mechanism likewise targets corporate bodies, academic institutions, legal practices, and associated entities. Submissions concerning organisations can incorporate commercial titles, physical locations, digital domains, social media coordinates, contact numbers, email accounts, and personnel particulars linked to the enterprise.

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Submissions may be completed anonymously without requiring identifying credentials from the reporter. Nevertheless, individuals opting to disclose their names and email addresses afford investigators a channel for subsequent communication should supplementary clarifications be necessitated.

Filings require a detailed narrative outlining the specific activities suspected of constituting visa deception or abuse, alongside a dedicated field for supplementary context or prior disclosures. The administration cautions that deliberate submission of falsehoods carries penalties involving financial fines, custodial sentences, or both.

According to department privacy guidelines, data harvested via the portal may serve to catalyse or bolster law enforcement inquiries and administrative immigration reviews. Furthermore, information can be circulated internally for official duties or transmitted to local, state, federal, territorial, tribal, or international law enforcement partners where mandated.

Authorities stressed that non-immigration offences or general criminal acts should be directed to appropriate municipal law enforcement or alternative government bodies, while immediate threats to public safety or national security must be routed through emergency channels. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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