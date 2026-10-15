US lawmaker, advocacy groups call to end "poison of anti-Indian hatred, white supremacy" after Temple shooting plot arrest

Illinois [US], October 15 (ANI): US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and Indian American advocacy groups have called for action against anti-Indian hatred and white supremacist extremism following the arrest of a 19-year-old man accused of plotting a mass shooting targeting a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois.

Reacting to the alleged plot, Krishnamoorthi warned against the consequences of anti-Indian hatred and white supremacy, while the Indian American Advocacy Council urged the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to intensify scrutiny of online influencers promoting anti-Indian extremism.

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The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) also called on the community to remain vigilant following reports that investigators recovered firearms, ammunition, body armour and a document allegedly expressing white supremacist ideology from the suspect's residence.

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"I am horrified that a white supremacist allegedly attempted to massacre Indian Americans at a Hindu temple in Aurora. This is where the poison of anti-Indian hatred and white supremacy can lead, and we cannot wait until innocent people are killed to take it seriously. I am grateful to the coworkers who sounded the alarm and the law enforcement officers who intervened. Every American deserves to live and worship without fear, and we must stand together against hatred in all its forms," Krishnamoorthi said in a post on X.

The Indian American Advocacy Council also called for greater scrutiny of online hate, warning of its potential consequences in the real world.

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"Following the mass shooting plot targeting a Hindu temple near Chicago, we urge the FBI and DOJ to intensify scrutiny of online hate influencers who promote anti Indian extremism. Online hatred can AND HAS escalate into real world terrorism. We CANNOT WAIT," the council said in a post on X.

The Hindu American Foundation, meanwhile, highlighted the alleged extremist material recovered during the investigation and urged members of the community to report potential threats.

"Authorities say a 19-year-old allegedly plotted a mass shooting targeting a Hindu place of worship. Police reportedly recovered a rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, body armor and a manifesto expressing white supremacist extremism and hostility toward people of Indian descent. This comes during Navaratri when thousands of Hindus gather for Garba and also just two weeks after a Hindu temple in Ohio was attacked. We commend law enforcement for swift action. We also urge the community to stay vigilant and Report any potential threat. Every community deserves to worship without fear," the Hindu American Foundation said in a post on X.

Earlier, the Consulate General of India in Chicago appreciated the timely action taken by US law enforcement authorities following the arrest, while confirming that it was monitoring developments and maintaining contact with members of the Indian diaspora.

"The Consulate is aware of reports concerning a foiled attempt to target a place of worship in Aurora, Illinois. We appreciate the timely action by law enforcement authorities. We are in touch with members of the Indian diaspora and are closely monitoring developments," the Consulate General of India in Chicago said in a statement.

According to the Palatine Police Department, the 19-year-old suspect, identified as Alexandros Paporakis, was arrested following an investigation into threats involving a potential mass shooting at a Hindu temple.

The investigation began on October 11, when the Palatine Police Department was contacted by the Mount Prospect Police Department regarding information it had received about a potential mass shooting. The information originated from an individual who reported receiving concerning electronic communications from Paporakis.

Investigators said Paporakis had shared a document outlining an alleged plan to carry out a mass shooting at the Hindu temple, along with images depicting a rifle, rifle magazines, body armour and other tactical equipment and accessories.

Paporakis was located and taken into custody as he was leaving his residence. During a subsequent search, Palatine Police detectives recovered a rifle, multiple loaded rifle magazines, hundreds of rounds of additional rifle ammunition, tactical equipment and other items believed to be relevant to the investigation.

Among the recovered items was a tactical vest containing body armour and a patch displaying imagery associated with white supremacist extremism.

Investigators also examined electronic communications and a document attributed to Paporakis titled "Why I Fought: A.K.A.: (Aurora Shooter’s Manifesto)." According to investigators, the document contained statements expressing white supremacist and extremist ideologies, including references to violence directed towards individuals of South Asian heritage, particularly those of Indian descent.

Detectives believe Paporakis may have been planning to carry out an attack on October 11, potentially targeting a Hindu place of worship in the Aurora area. Following the investigation, police coordinated outreach to Hindu places of worship in their jurisdiction to alert them to the information.

Paporakis was charged with one count of Making a Terrorist Threat, a Class X felony, and one count of Unlawful Possession of Weapons. He appeared for a detention hearing on Wednesday, where a judge ordered him detained.

The arrest has prompted renewed calls from Indian American political representatives and advocacy organisations for vigilance against anti-Indian hatred and extremist rhetoric, while the Indian Consulate in Chicago continues to monitor developments and remain in touch with the Indian diaspora. (ANI)

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