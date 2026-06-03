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Home / United States / US lawmakers push bill to curb investments in Chinese biotech sector

US lawmakers push bill to curb investments in Chinese biotech sector

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ANI
Updated At : 08:35 PM Jun 03, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], June 3 (ANI): In a move aimed at countering China's growing influence in the global biotechnology industry, senior US lawmakers have introduced legislation that would subject American investments in Chinese biotech companies to stricter national security scrutiny.

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In a press release, Chairman of the House Select Committee on China, John Moolenaar, and Congresswoman Debbie Dingell unveiled the Biotech Investment National Security Act (BINSA). The proposed legislation seeks to expand oversight of outbound US investments in sectors considered critical to national security, particularly biotechnology.

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If enacted, the bill would ensure that investments in areas such as pharmaceutical development, biologics manufacturing, and clinical research and development are reviewed under the framework established by the Comprehensive Outbound Investment National Security (COINS) Act.

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The legislation comes amid growing concerns in Washington that American capital, technology, and expertise are helping accelerate China's biotechnology capabilities, potentially creating long-term risks for US economic and national security.

Moolenaar accused major pharmaceutical companies of pursuing partnerships that could strengthen China's position in a strategically important industry. He specifically cited deals involving companies such as Pfizer and Bristol, arguing that such arrangements threaten the future of domestic pharmaceutical production.

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"American companies are making dangerous deals with Chinese biotech firms that jeopardise the future of American pharmaceutical manufacturing," Moolenaar said. He stated that unchecked investment could allow China to gain leverage over critical supply chains while undermining US research infrastructure and industrial competitiveness.

Debbie Dingell echoed those concerns, describing biotechnology as a sector that will shape the future of medicine, agriculture, manufacturing, and national security. She said the United States cannot afford to become dependent on the People's Republic of China for critical pharmaceutical ingredients, drug development, or medical supply chains.

According to Dingell, strengthening America's biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries is essential to protecting patients, creating jobs, and safeguarding national health and security interests. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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