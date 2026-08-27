DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / United States / US lawmakers reintroduce bill targeting China-linked fentanyl networks

US lawmakers reintroduce bill targeting China-linked fentanyl networks

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:02 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington [US], August 27 (ANI): US lawmakers have reintroduced legislation aimed at tightening sanctions on China-based entities accused of supporting the production, trafficking and sale of fentanyl and its precursor chemicals, intensifying pressure on Beijing over its alleged role in America's opioid crisis.

Advertisement

The bipartisan CCP Fentanyl Sanctions Act was reintroduced by the House Select Committee on China, Chairman John Moolenaar (R-MI), Ranking Member Ro Khanna (D-CA), committee member Dan Newhouse (R-WA), and Congressman Jake Auchincloss (D-MA).

Advertisement

The legislation seeks to target Chinese chemical manufacturers, online vendors and other entities that lawmakers say profit from the illicit synthetic narcotics trade. The lawmakers cited a 2024 Select Committee report alleging that the Chinese Communist Party subsidised the production of fentanyl precursor chemicals that were subsequently sold to Mexican cartels.

Advertisement

"The Chinese Communist Party has long had a role in facilitating the fentanyl crisis," Moolenaar said, arguing that the bill would hold individuals and entities involved in the trade accountable.

The proposed legislation would build on Executive Order 14059, which established sanctions authorities against actors involved in the global illicit drug trade. It would also expand sanctions to cover Chinese vessels and ports that knowingly or recklessly facilitate the transportation of illicit synthetic narcotics.

Advertisement

In addition, the bill proposes targeting Chinese online marketplaces and other entities accused of facilitating the sale of synthetic narcotics. It would give the US president authority to restrict correspondent and payable-through accounts of foreign financial institutions found to have knowingly facilitated transactions for synthetic narcotics traffickers.

Khanna said the measure was intended to disrupt the flow of fentanyl and precursor chemicals into the United States, while Newhouse called for stronger action against Chinese entities allegedly backing the trade.

Auchincloss said Chinese chemical manufacturers exporting fentanyl-related substances to the US should face sanctions and anti-money-laundering measures.

The legislation marks another bipartisan effort in Washington to increase economic and financial pressure on Chinese entities accused of contributing to the fentanyl crisis.(ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts