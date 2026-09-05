US lawmakers urge State Secy to boost Nepal relief, deploy DART, rebuild aid of $4-5 billion

Washington DC [US], September 5 (ANI): A group of US lawmakers on Friday (local time) urged US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to step up American relief and search-and-rescue efforts in flood-hit Nepal, including by deploying a Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART), providing additional humanitarian assistance and planning significant reconstruction support as the death toll from the disaster continues to mount.

In a letter addressed to Rubio, the lawmakers urged the US State Department to use "every available resource" to support ongoing search-and-rescue operations and ensure the safety and recovery of American citizens and others affected by the catastrophic floods.

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"We write to urge the State Department to use every available resource to support ongoing search-and-rescue efforts following the catastrophic flash floods in Nepal and to ensure the safety and recovery of American citizens and others affected by this disaster," the lawmakers said in the letter.

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The appeal comes as Nepal continues to grapple with the scale of destruction caused by the floods.

According to an update issued by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), the death toll had risen to 1,294 as of 6:30 pm on Friday, with search teams recovering bodies across several affected districts.

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Chitwan recorded the highest number of casualties at 359, followed by Nawalparasi East with 221, Nawalparasi West with 212, Nuwakot with 184 and Rasuwa with 140, according to the NDRRMA update. So far, 96 bodies have been handed over to families.

More than 13,000 people have been rescued through combined ground and air operations, with 21,421 security personnel involved in the rescue effort, including personnel from the Nepali Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force, the NDRRMA said.

The lawmakers specifically called for the deployment of a Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) to flood-affected communities to support search, rescue, logistics and medical operations.

"DARTs are rapid response units to support search, rescue, logistics, and medical services to disaster regions," they said, adding that the scale of the catastrophe required DART deployment "as soon as possible."

They also urged Washington to make greater use of US technological capabilities, including high-altitude assets, thermal and infrared drones, satellite imagery and other aerial surveillance tools, to help locate missing people and provide real-time information to rescue teams.

The lawmakers said the State Department should coordinate with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and US Department of Defence agencies to securely share geospatial and aerial imagery with first responders, humanitarian organisations and local authorities. They also called for coordination with commercial satellite companies and efforts to use phone-location data to help locate missing individuals.

The letter said that thousands of people remain unaccounted for. The NDRRMA's latest figures put the number of missing people at around 5,053, including 2,130 in Rasuwa, 2,340 in Nuwakot and 583 foreign nationals. Authorities cautioned that the figure could include unidentified bodies that have already been recovered.

The US lawmakers also called for daily updates to families of missing Americans and Congress, saying families were demanding information about their loved ones. They urged the State Department to adequately staff consular hotlines and provide repatriation assistance to affected US citizens and their families.

The humanitarian situation remains severe, with 4,627 displaced residents sheltering in 37 holding centres across Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading, while 5,663 injured people are receiving treatment in field and regional hospitals, according to the NDRRMA.

The disaster has also caused extensive damage to infrastructure. Initial assessments recorded 7,570 damaged private homes, directly affecting an estimated 32,963 people. Authorities also reported damage to 55 kilometres of roads, 37 motorable bridges, 68 suspension bridges, 48 government buildings, 18 schools and seven health facilities.

The US lawmakers welcomed the assistance already announced by Washington, including USD 500,000 through the State Department's global award with Catholic Relief Services for emergency shelter, relief items and water, sanitation and hygiene assistance. They also cited USD 3.6 million in humanitarian assistance announced on August 29.

However, they said the unprecedented loss of life and large number of missing people warranted a significantly expanded US response.

"Nonetheless, given the unprecedented loss of life and countless missing persons, we urge the Department to do much more," the lawmakers said.

They also urged the State Department to provide additional International Disaster Assistance funding for search-and-rescue operations, water and sanitation, food and transportation needs, while coordinating with Nepali authorities, China and other international partners to ensure access to affected areas.

The lawmakers stressed that Nepal's needs would extend well beyond the immediate rescue operation, calling for substantial long-term reconstruction assistance.

Citing Nepal's Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, they said the cost of rebuilding after the floods could reach USD 4 billion to USD 5 billion, nearly one-tenth of the country's economy.

"The State Department should plan for significant reconstruction assistance to rebuild lost communities, harden infrastructure against future disasters, and spur development in affected regions," they said.

The letter also noted international assistance being provided to Nepal, including aid from the United Kingdom, South Korea, India, China, the Red Cross of China, the World Bank, the United Nations and NGOs.

The lawmakers concluded by urging the State Department to take a leading role in search-and-rescue efforts, locate missing Americans and help rebuild communities devastated by the disaster.

The letter was signed by 30 members of Congress, including Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Suhas Subramanyam, Yvette D Clarke, Jasmine Crockett, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Pramila Jayapal, Shri Thanedar, James P McGovern, Robert Garcia, Jan Schakowsky, Jennifer L McClellan, Sarah Elfreth, Yassamin Ansari, Judy Chu and James R Walkinshaw, among others. (ANI)

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