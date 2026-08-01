DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / United States / US Marine F-35B crashes near San Diego base, pilot ejects safely

US Marine F-35B crashes near San Diego base, pilot ejects safely

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:02 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Advertisement

San Diego [US], August 1 (ANI): A US Marine Corps F-35 fighter jet crashed near Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar in San Diego on Friday, triggering a brush fire in the vicinity, according to US military officials, while the pilot safely ejected and was recovered.

Advertisement

The aircraft, assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing and Marine Aircraft Group 11, went down at about 10 am local time in what the Marine Corps described as an "aircraft mishap" on the flight line, Fox News reported, citing officials.

Advertisement

First Lieutenant Blake Starbuck told Fox News that the incident was a "Class A mishap involving a Marine Corps F-35B in the vicinity of MCAS Miramar".

Lieutenant Starbuck confirmed that the aviator had ejected from the aircraft and was safely recovered following the crash.

Advertisement

Officials said the cause of the crash remains under investigation by military authorities.

Starbuck said he did not immediately have details on the purpose of the flight, including whether the aircraft was arriving at or departing from the airbase, or whether it had been conducting a training mission.

He also said there was no immediate information on injuries or fatalities related to the incident.

Video footage captured by SkyRanger 7 showed the aircraft split into two sections in the middle of a scorched area roughly the size of a football field.

Flames and thick smoke were seen rising from a field north of State Route 52, with the fire visible from the nearby freeway.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department told Fox News it was assisting efforts to contain the brush fire.

However, it said the military retained jurisdiction over the crash site and the investigation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts