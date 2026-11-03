US midterm 2026: Key Senate, House races to determine Congressional majority

Washington, DC [US], November 3 (ANI): Control of Congress hangs in the balance as voters across the United States head to the polls on Tuesday (local time) to decide crucial Senate and House races, while high-profile gubernatorial contests are set to reshape the political landscape in key states during Donald Trump's second term, according to Fox News.

Republicans are mounting fierce defences to preserve their congressional majorities, while Democrats are targeting strategic battlegrounds spanning Texas, Georgia, Michigan and Maine. Open seats, vulnerable incumbents and fiercely contested statewide battles have positioned nine states at the epicentre of the struggle for political leverage in Washington and state capitals.

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As electoral showdowns unfold across multiple time zones, voters are deciding pivotal races that will shape legislative priorities.

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According to Fox News, Texas voters face two major statewide contests, with Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton squaring off against Democratic state Representative James Talarico for the Senate seat vacated by outgoing Republican John Cornyn, while GOP Governor Greg Abbott campaigns for a historic fourth term against Democratic state Representative Gina Hinojosa.

The Texas Senate contest has emerged as an unexpectedly competitive battleground in a state that has not elected a Democrat to the upper chamber since Lloyd Bentsen in 1988. The race contrasts Paxton's conservative backing and past legal scrutiny with Talarico's messaging centred on political reform.

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Meanwhile, Abbott's re-election bid serves as another referendum on Republican dominance, with border security, public education and economic policy dictating the debate over the state's trajectory.

Ohio presents a unique Senate rematch as former Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown pursues a political comeback in Washington, challenging Republican Senator Jon Husted, who was appointed to occupy Vice President JD Vance's former seat.

Brown aims to resurrect his political career in a state that has steadily leaned Republican, while Husted seeks his first electoral mandate for the Senate. Husted's campaign notably enlisted Ohio native and former NFL coach Jon "Chucky" Gruden for public appearances.

Additionally, Ohioans will determine the successor to term-limited Republican Governor Mike DeWine, with Republican Vivek Ramaswamy facing Democrat Amy Acton. This follows Ramaswamy's recent withdrawal of a contentious advertisement featuring Acton's estranged mother amid backlash from fellow Republicans, including DeWine.

Michigan's vacant Senate seat could prove decisive for the national balance of power, with former Republican Representative Mike Rogers facing Democrat Abdul El-Sayed in the race to succeed retiring Democratic Senator Gary Peters.

Fox News noted that the Senate contest intensified as Rogers and his conservative allies highlighted allegations concerning El-Sayed's family connections to the Muslim Brotherhood, citing archived social media posts authored by his half-sister.

El-Sayed firmly rejected any association with the group and publicly disavowed it, while independent fact-checkers have found no evidence connecting him personally to the organisation.

Concurrently, the state features a gubernatorial contest between Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Republican Representative John James, testing whether Michigan voters will sustain Democratic control of the governor's mansion or turn to the GOP.

Wisconsin's open gubernatorial race features Republican Representative Tom Tiffany and Democratic Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley vying to succeed outgoing Democratic Governor Tony Evers.

The debate centres on fiscal policy, taxation, public expenditure and education following Crowley's primary victory over progressive state Representative Francesca Hong.

Georgia features two high-stakes statewide contests, with Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff defending his seat against Republican Representative Mike Collins in a state Trump narrowly won in 2024.

Ossoff's campaign will test whether Democrats can successfully defend a Senate seat in a state characterised by razor-thin presidential and legislative margins.

Meanwhile, the open gubernatorial contest between Republican businessman Rick Jackson and former Democratic Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will determine who succeeds term-limited Republican Governor Brian Kemp.

Iowa voters face a decision on whether Republicans can maintain their hold on two major offices in a state Trump carried comfortably in 2024.

Republican Representative Ashley Hinson faces Democratic state Representative Josh Turek for the Senate seat left vacant by Republican Joni Ernst, while Democratic state Auditor Rob Sand takes on Republican Zach Lahn in the race for the open governorship following the retirement of long-serving GOP Governor Kim Reynolds.

Although the Hawkeye State has leaned towards Republicans in recent election cycles, Democrats historically commanded prolonged statewide influence through figures such as former Senator Tom Harkin and former Governor Tom Vilsack. Current debates centre on the cost of living, agriculture and state economic strategies.

Nevada's leading contest features Republican Governor Joe Lombardo seeking a second term against Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford. The race will test whether the GOP can retain the executive office in a state where Democrats remain competitive in statewide elections, with housing affordability, public education and public safety dominating the debate.

Lombardo, the former Clark County sheriff, unseated incumbent Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak in 2022, and Ford is now seeking to capture Carson City.

Maine's Senate election pits long-serving Republican Senator Susan Collins against former Democratic state Senate President Troy Jackson in one of the nation's most closely scrutinised campaigns, as reported by Fox News.

Collins is fighting to retain her seat in a reliably Democratic-leaning state that backed Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, while Jackson is attempting to translate Maine's Democratic presidential voting tendencies into a Senate victory after taking over the nomination from Graham Platner, who stepped down following sexual assault allegations that were denied.

The race tests Collins' crossover electoral appeal and carries significant implications for the balance of power in the Senate, as she remains New England's sole Republican member of Congress.

Florida voters will select a successor to term-limited Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, with Republican Representative Byron Donalds facing former Republican congressman-turned-Democrat David Jolly in a contest that could shape the future of Florida's governance, immigration and state policy.

Republican Senator Ashley Moody, who was previously appointed to the seat vacated by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is also facing DSA-affiliated Democratic state Representative Angie Nixon in a special Senate election, alongside competitive House races expected to influence the national congressional map. (ANI)

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