US midterm elections 2026: Democrats gain ground in key Senate battlegrounds, lead in five Republican-held states

Washington DC [US], November 2 (ANI): Democrats are showing considerable strength in the final days ahead of the November 3 US midterm elections, with new polling indicating that the party is leading in five Republican-held Senate battleground states and maintaining a narrow advantage in another, potentially putting control of the upper chamber within reach.

According to the latest New York Times/Siena University polls, Democratic candidates are ahead in Texas, Kansas, Maine and Ohio, as well as Alaska, while the contest in Iowa remains virtually tied. Democrats are also leading in Michigan, a state where the party currently holds the Senate seat.

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The findings come as Democrats seek to regain control of Congress amid voter dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump and growing concerns over the state of the economy and the cost of living.

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The New York Times/Siena surveys found Democratic candidates holding substantial leads in Texas and Kansas, two traditionally Republican states where Democrats have not won Senate elections since 1988 and 1932, respectively.

In Texas, Democrat James Talarico leads Republican Ken Paxton by 50 per cent to 43 per cent. In Kansas, Democrat Chris Hamilton is ahead of Republican Senator Roger Marshall, 49 per cent to 44 per cent, according to the survey.

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In Maine, Democrat Graham Platner leads Republican Senator Susan Collins, 51 per cent to 45 per cent, while in Ohio, Democrat Sherrod Brown is ahead of Republican Jon Husted, 49 per cent to 44 per cent, the New York Times/Siena surveys show.

In Alaska, Democrat Mary Peltola holds a narrow lead over Republican Senator Dan Sullivan, 48 per cent to 46 per cent. Iowa remains closely contested, with Democrat Josh Turek polling at 48 per cent and Republican Ashley Hinson at 47 per cent.

In Michigan, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed leads Republican Mike Rogers by 53 per cent to 42 per cent, according to the polls.

The surveys covered 610 voters in Alaska, 705 in Iowa, 736 in Kansas, 714 in Maine, 1,011 in Michigan, 717 in Ohio and 1,215 in Texas.

To secure a majority in the Senate, Democrats need to retain all the seats they currently hold and flip at least four Republican-held seats.

The task has widely been viewed as challenging because several of the seats Democrats need to win are in traditionally Republican states.

However, the latest New York Times/Siena findings suggest that the party has gained ground across the key battlegrounds. If the polling trends hold and the results reflect the findings, Democrats could secure control of the Senate.

The polls indicate that dissatisfaction with President Trump and concerns over his handling of the economy are creating challenges for Republican candidates.

Only 38 per cent of likely voters across the seven surveyed states approved of Trump's job performance, a particularly weak figure given that he had won five of those states by double-digit margins in the 2024 presidential election, The New York Times reported.

Democrats' improving position appears to be closely linked to growing voter confidence in their ability to manage the economy, particularly the rising cost of living, which has emerged as a key issue motivating voters in the midterm elections.

According to the New York Times/Siena polls, Democrats hold a nine-percentage-point advantage over Republicans on the issue of cost of living across the battleground states. They lead on this issue in all seven states surveyed.

However, the polling also identified potential challenges for Democrats. A section of voters remains undecided, while those who made their voting decisions within the last month favoured Republicans by a nine-percentage-point margin.

The Senate findings come against the backdrop of a wider congressional battle, with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats scheduled for elections on November 3.

According to NBC News, Democrats need a net gain of four seats to take control of the Senate, with 51 seats required for a majority, including two independents who caucus with the party. In the House, Democrats need a net gain of three seats to secure a majority of 218.

The NBC News polling average puts Trump's approval rating at 38 per cent, while 60 per cent disapprove of his performance. On congressional control, 52 per cent of Americans prefer a Democrat-controlled Congress, compared with 44 per cent who favour Republican control.

NBC News Decision Desk ratings identify five Senate races as toss-ups, while 11 House contests are considered toss-ups.

The House battlegrounds are concentrated in Texas, California, Ohio, Florida, Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania, although competitive races are spread across the country.

The two sets of polling findings point to a challenging electoral environment for Republicans as voters prepare to decide control of Congress in the November 3 midterms.

While the New York Times/Siena surveys suggest Democrats are gaining ground in key Senate contests, the outcome will depend on whether these leads translate into votes, particularly in states that have traditionally favoured Republicans. (ANI)

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