US midterm elections: Democrats "on the verge" of taking back House majority, says Hakeem Jeffries

Washington, DC [US], November 4 (ANI): Minority Leader of the US House of Representatives Hakeem Jeffries told reporters on Tuesday night that Democrats "are on the verge" of reclaiming control of the lower chamber, though he cautioned that they "take nothing for granted".

According to CBS News, speaking in Washington, D.C., he stated, "We're going to continue to run through the finish line," adding that "The early vote numbers were strong, and today's vote numbers all across the country are strong in blue states, in swing states and in red states."

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Voters headed to the polls on November 3 for crucial midterm contests that will set the balance of power in Congress for the remainder of President Donald Trump's current term in office.

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Voting booths began shutting down sequentially starting at 6:00 pm Eastern Time (23:00 GMT) across Indiana and Kentucky.

Every single seat in the House of Representatives alongside 35 Senate positions are being contested, while electors across 36 states are also casting ballots for governors.

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The Republican Party currently holds the majority in both legislative chambers, meaning Democrats need a net gain of three seats in the lower house and four in the upper house to seize control.

Securing a majority in the House would give the Democratic Party the legislative leverage necessary to stall Trump's agenda and initiate official probes into his administration.

Political commentators regard the ballot box showdown as a major test of the presidency, with the electorate heavily focused on mounting living costs and the ongoing war with Iran.

When questioned regarding potential seat yields, Jeffries declined to make predictions, noting that "we're working hard to get to 218, and then to win as many seats as we can on top of that."

Asked whether he would initiate contact with President Trump in the event of a majority win, he remarked that "we'll cross that bridge when we get to it."

As further reported by CBS News, Jeffries revealed that the first person he intends to call following the election is "my mother."

As voting drew to a close, exit polls conducted by CBS News revealed that President Trump is currently enduring the lowest approval rating recorded for a sitting president in a midterm election, sitting at just 38 per cent.

The broadcaster's data indicates that approximately three-quarters of voters harbour dissatisfaction regarding the nation's trajectory, while negative sentiments concerning the economy have worsened compared to two years ago.

Furthermore, the survey highlights that a majority of Americans believe the United States erred in initiating military action in Iran.

Amid these grim indicators, President Trump braced himself for a challenging evening.

In a telephone interview with CBS News prior to the closure of polling stations, the US leader brushed off the prospect of a Democratic-controlled legislature next year, asserting, "I have the ultimate power — it's called veto."

He suggested that his constitutional authority would ultimately compel Democrats to negotiate bipartisan compromises following any potential electoral gains, explaining, "Historically, you veto for a couple of months and then they come and say, 'We've got to make a deal.'"

Meanwhile, venting his frustrations online, the President took to Truth Social to share his displeasure while monitoring coverage on Fox News.

"Watching the Pre-Election Results on FoxNews, but I can't stand Jessica Tarlov's voice — DUMB AS A ROCK, but it's the voice that gets me. Have to go somewhere else until that LOSER is off the air — I'll be back later! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he wrote.

As the evening progressed, polling stations officially locked their doors across Georgia, South Carolina, Vermont and Virginia, alongside remaining precincts in Indiana and Kentucky, marking the initial wave of closures in a night that will dictate the future of Capitol Hill and numerous gubernatorial races.

Early returns quickly brought notable developments, with Fox News projecting that incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Warner will retain his seat in Virginia after defeating Republican challenger Bert Mizusawa, a retired military major general. (ANI)

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