US midterm elections marked by historic firsts as voters elect African American, Indigenous, Latina, and LGBTQ+ leaders 

Washington, DC [US], November 4 (ANI): The 2026 US midterm elections marked a landmark moment for representation in American politics as voters across the country elected an unprecedented wave of barrier-breaking candidates. Across executive statehouses, the US Senate, and Congress, political trailblazers shattered longstanding racial, ethnic, gender, and LGBTQ+ milestones.

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms won the Georgia gubernatorial contest against Trump-endorsed Republican Rick Jackson as per projections by CBS News. The former Biden administration official became Georgia's first female governor, its first African American governor, the first Democrat to capture the state’s executive office since 1998, and the first African American woman to serve as governor of any state in US history.

Advertisement

Republican Byron Donalds won the Florida gubernatorial race, defeating Democrat David Jolly as per projections by CBS News. With 98 per cent of votes counted, Donalds secured 4,091,479 votes (50.1 per cent) against Jolly's 3,973,714 votes (48.6 per cent). He became Florida's first African American governor and the first African American Republican elected governor in US history, extending GOP rule following outgoing Governor Ron DeSantis.

Advertisement

Democrat David Crowley won the Wisconsin gubernatorial race and became the state's first Black governor as per projections by ABC News. In Congressional races, 29-year-old democratic socialist lawyer Melat Kiros won Colorado’s 1st District as per projections by CNN, becoming the first Black female member of Congress from Colorado while joining the Generation-Z caucus as one of the House's youngest sitting members.

Democrat Gina Hinojosa won the Texas governor's race, defeating Republican Governor Greg Abbott as per projections by CBS News. Hinojosa secured 57.1 per cent of the vote (3,994,529 votes) to Abbott's 41.7 per cent (2,915,910 votes) with 67 per cent counted, ending more than three decades of Republican domination in the office as the first Democrat elected governor of Texas since Ann Richards in 1990 and the state's first Latina governor.

Advertisement

Former health director Amy Acton won the Ohio gubernatorial election, defeating Republican Vivek Ramaswamy with approximately 51 per cent of the vote to his 46 per cent. The 60-year-old physician became the first woman elected governor of Ohio and the first Democrat to win the office since 2006.

Annie Andrews won her Senate race against appointed Sen. Darline Graham as per projections by CNN, becoming the first elected female US senator from South Carolina and flipping a seat held by Republicans for nearly three decades. One-term assemblywoman Claire Valdez won New York’s 7th Congressional District as per projections by CNN, making her the first female Native American member of Congress from New York.

Democratic Representative Chris Pappas won his US Senate race in New Hampshire, defeating former Republican US Senator John E. Sununu to become the nation's first openly gay male US senator.

Former state senator Jeremy Moss won Michigan’s 11th Congressional District as per projections by CNN, becoming the first out gay member of Congress from Michigan as he fills the seat vacated by Rep. Haley Stevens.

Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed won the Michigan US Senate seat, defeating Republican Mike Rogers as per projections by the Fox News Decision Desk, making him the first Muslim elected to the United States Senate.

Retired US Army combat surgeon Adam Hamawy won New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District as per projections by CNN, becoming the first Muslim member of Congress from New Jersey.

Aber Kawas won the New York State Senate District 12 race, securing approximately 75 per cent of the vote with 90 per cent of ballots counted, as reported by Al Arabiya English, making her the first Palestinian American elected to the New York State Legislature.

Democrat James Talarico won the Texas US Senate race, defeating Republican Ken Paxton as per projections by CBS News. Talarico secured 58.1 per cent of the vote with 58 per cent of ballots counted, becoming the first Democrat to represent Texas in the US Senate since 1993 and the first to win a statewide election in Texas since 1994.

Former Biden cabinet secretary Xavier Becerra won the California gubernatorial election to succeed Governor Gavin Newsom as per projections by CNN, becoming the first elected Latino governor of California.

Furthermore, the reconquest of the chamber positions current Minority Leader Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York to become the first African American Speaker of the House, succeeding Republican Representative Mike Johnson of Louisiana.

This comes amid a major political reversal in Washington, with US networks projecting that Democrats have secured control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the November 3 midterm elections.

From Gina Hinojosa's breakthrough victory in the Texas gubernatorial race to Adam Hamilton's historic Senate win in Kansas and Rob Sand's gubernatorial triumph in Iowa, Democrats have registered gains across states that have traditionally favoured Republicans, while also making advances in key congressional contests.

The projected Democratic takeover marks a significant setback for Republicans, who previously controlled both chambers, and is expected to give the opposition party greater powers to scrutinise Trump's administration and challenge his legislative agenda.

A Democratic majority in the House would allow lawmakers to launch investigations, hold hearings and issue subpoenas concerning the administration, while control of the Senate would give Democrats greater influence over legislation, judicial confirmations and presidential appointments. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)