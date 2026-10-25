US midterm polls: What they mean for Trump, China and Ladakh

On 3 November, halfway through Donald Trump’s second term, Americans will go to the polls in the midterm elections. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Congress, are being contested, along with 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate, the upper chamber.

House seats are allocated among the states according to population, so California, the most populous state, has the largest number, with 52. In the Senate, every state has two seats, regardless of its size, and senators are elected directly by the people.

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Midterm elections are widely seen as a report card on the President, and this one looks unfavourable for Trump. A Reuters/Ipsos poll this week put his approval rating at 31 per cent, the lowest of his political career. When asked which party they wanted to control the US Congress, voters in the same poll favoured the Democrats by 12 percentage points.

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The ruling Republicans have a slim majority in the House, so the Democrats need only a handful of seats to cross the halfway mark of 218. In the Senate, the Republicans hold 53 seats, while the Democrats need to gain four seats to secure a majority.

The forecaster Decision Desk HQ now gives the Democrats a 78 per cent chance of winning the House and a 57 per cent chance of winning the Senate. The Republicans are spending about Rs 950 crore to defend Texas and about Rs 140 crore in Nebraska, a state Trump won by more than 20 percentage points. A party spending heavily to defend its own strongholds is a party on the back foot.

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What would each outcome mean for Trump’s foreign policy and India’s northern frontier?

Win or lose, the President retains his tools

A Republican hold would be interpreted by the White House as a vote of confidence, paving the way for a harder line on tariffs, immigration and work visas. A defeat, however, would change less than many might hope. Since July, about 70 per cent of India’s exports to the US have faced an additional 10 per cent duty imposed under laws that allow the President to act unilaterally. A Democratic-controlled House could vote to scrap such tariffs, but the President could veto the bill, and overriding a veto would require a two-thirds majority in both chambers.

What a Democratic-controlled House would gain is greater oversight. It controls government spending, chairs committees that scrutinise foreign policy, and can summon officials and demand documents. Presidents constrained at home also tend to turn their attention abroad, where they can act more independently. That is where Ladakh comes in.

China: The view from Ladakh

Trump’s biggest diplomatic project this autumn is China. Xi Jinping made a state visit to Washington in September. The two leaders extended their trade truce, opened new channels of communication and planned to meet again at the APEC summit in Shenzhen the following month. Trump favours personal deals with strong leaders, and a President weakened at home would have every reason to pursue a bigger bargain with Beijing.

For Ladakh, that prospect deserves close attention. Indian and Chinese troops have faced each other along the Line of Actual Control since 2020. The October 2024 disengagement at Depsang and Demchok eased the standoff, but substantial forces remain deployed in the region. A Washington and Beijing that settle their differences between themselves could leave China freer to concentrate on its Himalayan frontier. A cosy understanding between the two powers would serve India less well than a steady rivalry.

Tibet and the American Congress

The US Congress acts as a check on the White House. Support for Tibet is one of the few causes that unites both American parties. In 2024, Congress passed a law rejecting Beijing’s claim that Tibet has always been part of China and pressing for dialogue with representatives of the Dalai Lama.

In May this year, Jim McGovern, a Democrat, and Michael McCaul, a Republican, introduced a bill to keep American engagement with the Tibetan leadership in exile after the Dalai Lama, and to defend the right of Tibetan Buddhists to choose his successor without interference from Beijing.

For Ladakh’s Buddhists, who share a faith and a long history with Tibet, the succession is a matter of the heart. A Democratic-controlled House would give senior advocates of Tibet greater influence over hearings, legislation and funding. That would make it harder for any trade deal with Beijing to quietly sideline the question of the Dalai Lama’s succession.

The road to 2028

The US Constitution limits Presidents to two terms, meaning Trump cannot contest the 2028 election. Democratic victories in states he previously won comfortably, such as Texas, Ohio or Nebraska, would indicate that his support base was beginning to erode. Republican candidates for the next presidential election would likely start distancing themselves from Trump’s policies. A Republican victory in the midterms, by contrast, would tie the party’s next presidential candidate more firmly to those policies.

What India should expect

India should expect a change in tone rather than a shift in trade and visa policies, as both American parties increasingly favour protectionism. On China, however, the midterms matter more. Strengthened at the polls, Trump would pursue his deal with Xi Jinping with fewer restraints.

Checked by a Democratic House, he would still pursue the deal, but under closer watch from a Congress that is more suspicious of Beijing than he is. Seen from Leh, that watchfulness on Capitol Hill is one of India’s quieter assets.

Brigadier Anil Raman (retd.) is a research fellow in the Geostrategy Programme at the Takshashila Institution, Bengaluru.