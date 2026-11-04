US midterms 2026: First polls close in Indiana, Kentucky; Trump calls it “big deal”

Washington DC [US], November 4 (ANI): The first polling stations in the 2026 US midterm elections closed at 6 pm (local time) on Tuesday in most parts of Indiana and Kentucky, marking the beginning of the vote-counting process in the high-stakes elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress.

As voting continued across the country, early findings from CNN's Voter Poll indicated widespread dissatisfaction with Washington, with voters expressing negative views of Congress, the Supreme Court and both major political parties.

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According to the survey, around seven in 10 voters said Congress was not doing enough to provide checks and balances on the presidency. The poll also found that negative opinions of Republicans were more pronounced than those of Democrats.

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On the economy, Democrats held a slight advantage over Republicans in voter trust, a notable development given their disadvantage on the issue in previous election cycles. However, approximately one-fifth of voters said they trusted neither party to handle the economy.

Reacting to the closing of polls in Kentucky, US President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, "KENTUCKY CLOSING SOON. A BIG DEAL!"

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In a separate post, Trump criticised Fox News commentator Jessica Tarlov while reacting to the network's election coverage.

"Watching the Pre-Election Results on FoxNews, but I can't stand Jessica Tarlov's voice — DUMB AS A ROCK, but it's the voice that gets me. Have to go somewhere else until that LOSER is off the air — I'll be back later!" he wrote.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance defended the administration's visa and employment policies, saying it had worked to curb visa fraud and prevent American workers from being replaced by lower-wage foreign employees.

"In the last couple years we have cut down on visa fraud, and fought against anybody who would lay off an American worker and replace them with a low-wage foreigner, because sovereignty means that American jobs go to the American people," Vance said in a post on X.

The 2026 midterm elections will determine control of the US Congress, with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats being contested. (ANI)

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