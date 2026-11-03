US midterms 2026: Haley Stevens defends GOP endorsement, decries Democratic backlash

Washington, DC [US], November 3 (ANI): Less than 48 hours before the midterm elections, Representative Haley Stevens triggered a major political controversy among Democrats by withdrawing her endorsement of her party's Michigan Senate candidate in favour of backing Republican Mike Rogers.

Following public accusations from fellow Democrats branding her a traitor, Stevens stated on Monday that the resulting backlash distressed her “almost as much” as her initial decision to break ranks.

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In a comprehensive statement exceeding 800 words published on X under the heading “The Decisions We Make”, Stevens reflected on the turbulent weekend controversy, maintaining her decision to revoke her backing of Abdul El-Sayed while condemning efforts by the Democratic Party establishment to ostracise her.

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“Instead of asking why a lifelong Democrat reached this point, some leaders rushed to condemn me, question my motives, and push me out,” she wrote. “That response reveals something deeply troubling about what is missing in today’s Democratic Party.”

She continued: “We cannot preach inclusion while punishing dissent. We cannot promise to heal a divided country if we cannot tolerate disagreement among ourselves. And we cannot build a lasting majority by making Americans feel their concerns are unwelcome.”

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The Michigan Democrat had initially announced her withdrawal of support on X on Sunday morning, with the post garnering 29 million views, before remaining inactive on the platform until Monday evening, on the eve of the fiercely contested midterm elections.

During the intervening period, she appeared on CNN with Anderson Cooper on Sunday evening, during which she faced difficulties explaining her rationale for the sudden shift.

“Loyalty to a party should never require abandoning your values or judgment,” she wrote on Monday. “We can build a stronger, more welcoming, more courageous Democratic Party.”

Stevens added, “I plan to help lead that effort.”

Against this backdrop of high-stakes political realignment and internal party friction, Americans are casting ballots on Tuesday (local time) in crucial midterm elections that will decide whether US President Donald Trump maintains a Republican-controlled Congress for the final two years of his administration or faces a Democratic majority.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 35 of the 100 Senate seats and 36 governorships are being contested. Most opinion polls indicate that the outcomes could prove strongly unfavourable for the Republican Party.

Republicans enter the midterm elections holding both chambers of Congress by narrow margins. In the House of Representatives, Speaker Mike Johnson has 218 Republicans and one independent, Kevin Kiley of California, against 214 Democrats, with two seats remaining vacant. For Jeffries to have an opportunity to assume the speakership, Democrats require a net gain of three seats, taking their total to at least 218.

The Senate is divided 53-47. Democrats require a net gain of four seats to make Chuck Schumer the majority leader, whereas Senate Majority Leader John Thune can lose three seats while retaining control through Vice President JD Vance's tie-breaking vote. Thirty-five Senate seats are on the ballot, with 22 currently held by Republicans.

President Trump's next two years in office hinge entirely on which political party secures control of either or both chambers of Congress.

Earlier, Trump characterised the midterms as a referendum on the first 20 months of his second administration, instructing citizens to cast their votes as though he himself were on the ballot.

For Trump, a Democratic-led House would mean investigations by committee chairs, alongside enhanced leverage for Democrats over federal appropriations, including funding allocated for the conflict involving Iran. Furthermore, a Democratic Senate would grant Schumer's party authority over the confirmation of judges and Cabinet nominees.

For Democrats, the vulnerability lies in the Senate map, which includes states won by Trump, several of them by double-digit margins. Securing the House while failing to capture the Senate would leave Republicans in control of confirmations.

Polling stations in the first states close at 6 pm Eastern time. Results in tightly contested races, including Alaska's ranked-choice tabulation and California's protracted count, may take several days to finalise. (ANI)

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