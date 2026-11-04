US Midterms 2026: Virginia voters flag immigration, gun violence, xenophobia; volunteer sees record turnout

Virginia [US], November 4 (ANI): Voters in Manassas, Virginia, have raised concerns over immigration policies, gun violence, xenophobia and political divisions in the United States as Americans cast their ballots in the 2026 US midterm elections, while volunteers reported increased participation and a significant presence of independent voters.

Speaking to ANI on Election Day, volunteer George Ellis said this year's midterm elections appeared different from previous contests, with more volunteers and independent voters participating in the electoral process. He also expressed excitement over the large turnout, which he believed could be the biggest in his lifetime.

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"This midterm looks very different. There's far more volunteers. There's more independent voters... They just want to have good people make good decisions. It is important that people come vote. I'm excited to see the enormity of the turnout, probably the biggest turnout in my lifetime. And I think that's how we all get along and solve problems," Ellis said.

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Meanwhile, sisters Nancy Huddleston and Pamela Ferguson, who were casting their ballots in Manassas, highlighted concerns over immigration, gun violence, economic inequality and what they described as growing intolerance in American society.

Huddleston said it was important for Democrats to regain control of both chambers of Congress, citing concerns over gun violence and calling for more accessible pathways for immigrants.

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"It's really important that we take back the House and the Senate again because people are being gunned down the streets. We need to open pathways for immigrants and have better ways and faster ways to get the immigrants into our country because we need them. We need the people here and we need what they bring," she said.

Criticising US President Donald Trump's policies, Huddleston also expressed concern over the country's international relations and economic inequality, alleging that the administration was benefiting the wealthy at the expense of poorer sections.

"Unfortunately, Trump's of course started the war that we didn't need. We're not even friends with Canada and Europe anymore, which is just insane. He's enriching himself while he's taking away from the poorest. And that is not okay, it's bad," she said.

Huddleston also expressed support for James Talarico, a political candidate in Texas, despite voting in Virginia, saying she agreed with his emphasis on helping economically disadvantaged and vulnerable communities.

"I support James Talarico in Texas, even though I live in Virginia, I've been supporting his campaign because he understands what Jesus told us to do, which is to help the poor and the needy and the stranger. That's what we're supposed to be doing. He gets it. Trump doesn't," she added.

Her sister, Pamela Ferguson, who said she had been voting for 50 years, raised concerns over what she described as increasing xenophobia and political divisions in the country.

Drawing a comparison with former Republican President Ronald Reagan, Ferguson said she believed he would have been deeply concerned by the current political climate.

"I want to say something about Trump and Trumpism. I think that Ronald Reagan, who was a Republican back in the day, I think if he could be alive and see Trump, he would be horrified. And so would his wife, who did so much for AIDS prevention," Ferguson said.

Emphasising the need for greater tolerance and social solidarity, she added, "This xenophobia is just horrible. And we're all God's children, and we should support one another."

Earlier, Indian-American voters across Northern Virginia also turned out at polling stations, expressing concerns over anti-immigrant sentiment, immigration rights, discrimination and increasing household expenses while calling for stronger political representation.

Casting their ballots in Ashburn, members of the Indian-American community described the elections as an important moment for political representation, acceptance and safety. Several voters expressed support for Democratic candidates, including Congressman Suhas Subramanyam and US Senator Mark Warner.

One Indian-American voter highlighted concerns over rhetoric targeting Indians across the country, saying the elections would influence how immigrant communities were represented and accepted in American society.

Another voter, Sridhar Nagareddy, urged members of the community to participate in the electoral process, citing immigration rights and rising fuel prices as major concerns.

"Today, the elections are more important for immigrants especially. The hate is going on, immigration rights, high gas prices - come, vote and support Suhas and Mark Warner. They are the right people to support our community and our voices," Nagareddy said.

Earlier in the day, Congressman Suhas Subramanyam also met supporters at a polling station in Sterling, Virginia.

The key federal contests in Virginia include the US Senate race, where incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Warner is seeking a fourth term against Republican candidate Bert Mizusawa, a retired US Army Major General.

In Virginia's 10th Congressional District, incumbent Democratic Representative Suhas Subramanyam, the first Indian-American elected to represent the district, is seeking re-election against Republican challenger Dave Beckwith, a 30-year veteran of the US Air Force.

The 2026 US midterm elections are being held halfway through President Trump's four-year term, with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats being contested nationally. (ANI)

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