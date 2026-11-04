US Midterms: Democrat Troy Jackson claims Maine Senate seat as Susan Collins concedes, Pingree wins Governor race

Washington DC [US], November 4 (ANI): The Democratic wave sweeping through the 2026 US midterm elections has reached Maine, where Republican Senator Susan Collins conceded defeat to Democratic challenger Troy Jackson, ending her three-decade career in the US Senate. Meanwhile, Democrat Hannah Pingree was projected to win the state's gubernatorial race, marking another victory for the party.

Collins, who was seeking re-election after serving five terms, confirmed that she had called Jackson to concede and congratulate him.

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In a statement reported by CBS News, she said, "It has been the honor of my life to serve the people of Maine in the United States Senate. I'm proud of all I have been able to accomplish for our state and for our country in the past 30 years."

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She added that she had contacted Jackson to facilitate a smooth transition, saying, "I called Troy Jackson tonight to congratulate him and to assure him that my staff and I will work to ensure a smooth transition."

While US Networks had not formally projected a winner in the Senate contest, they reported Collins' concession. A senior adviser to Jackson also confirmed the development to CBS News.

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Jackson celebrated the victory alongside his family and supporters, describing the outcome as a triumph for working people.

"We did it! Working people did it!" he said.

A longtime logger from Allagash, Jackson highlighted his working-class background and connection with ordinary residents of Maine.

"Tonight, or this morning, the people of Maine have elected that logger to the United States Senate," he said.

In his victory speech, Jackson recalled asking voters to place their faith in him during the campaign, saying, "A little more than 100 days ago, I stood in front of our convention and asked you to put your faith in a logger from Allagash."

He also addressed concerns over rising prices and the cost of living, promising to represent working families in Washington.

To voters struggling with household expenses, he said, "You are sending somebody to Washington who knows exactly what that feels like. But more importantly, I am going to remember who sent me there."

Despite the political differences during the campaign, Jackson extended an assurance to Collins' supporters that he would represent all constituents.

"Senator Collins and I had a hard campaign; we had real disagreements, and I was clear about them," he said.

"But to every Mainer who voted for her, you can count on me to be your senator now… you won't have to wonder whether I'm going to show up for you," he added.

In the gubernatorial contest, NBC News projected Democrat Hannah Pingree as the winner over Republican Bobby Charles. Jackson also congratulated Pingree on her victory.

The results in Maine come amid a broader Democratic resurgence in the 2026 midterm elections, with US networks projecting that the party will reclaim control of both chambers of Congress, significantly shifting the balance of power in Washington.

A Democratic majority in the House would allow the party to intensify congressional scrutiny of President Donald Trump's administration through investigations and hearings. Control of the Senate would also give Democrats greater influence over legislation and presidential nominations.

The projected victories mark a significant setback for Republicans and could reshape the legislative and oversight agenda during the remaining two years of Trump's presidency. (ANI)

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