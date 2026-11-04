US Midterms: Dems gain as Abdul El-Sayed leads Michigan Senate race, Darlene Graham trails in South Carolina

Washington DC [US], November 4 (ANI): Democrat Abdul El-Sayed has taken an early lead over Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan's Senate race, as preliminary election trends also show Democratic candidate James Talarico making gains in Texas, with the party registering strong performances in several other states during the 2026 US midterm elections.

According to NBC News, El-Sayed was leading Rogers in Oakland County, Michigan, with just under 40 per cent of the votes counted, as the first substantial batch of results from the county came in.

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The early advantage is significant for El-Sayed, as Oakland County is home to Democratic Representative Haley Stevens, who made headlines over the weekend after endorsing Republican candidate Mike Rogers.

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Despite Stevens' endorsement, the initial vote count indicated support for El-Sayed in the county. However, with a substantial number of votes yet to be counted, the final outcome remains uncertain.

NBC News noted that Oakland County has historically voted Democratic, with former Vice President Kamala Harris winning the county by slightly more than 10 percentage points in the 2024 presidential election.

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Speaking as the polls were nearing closure, El-Sayed expressed confidence in his campaign's position but cautioned against assuming a predetermined outcome.

"I feel really good about where we are right now, but nothing is a foregone conclusion. It's with the voters. We finished our campaign up yesterday. We're here just to talk to voters and encourage people to get out and vote. In the end, this is about what Michigan wants in its politics," he said.

Addressing the significance of his candidacy, El-Sayed said he was focused on becoming Michigan's next senator rather than making history as the first person to hold a particular distinction.

"I'm not running to be the first anything. I'm running to be the next senator for Michigan," he said.

He also spoke about political divisions and the treatment of communities under the Trump administration, saying that America should remain inclusive of people from different backgrounds and beliefs.

"The thing that I take real seriously is that a lot of kids have had to watch their President demonize somebody as a function of their name or the way they pray. And all of us have been told we're not quite enough in the past. And to watch a President of the United States do that is really quite sad," El-Sayed said.

He further added, "But my argument has always been that America is a big place with big ideas. And there are always some small-minded people who want to make America small like them. But America is a lot bigger than that. And I hope that today's outcome is a demonstration of just how big America is."

The Democratic candidate also said his campaign was prepared for different possible outcomes while expressing hope for a decisive result.

"We're bracing for all outcomes, but we're hoping that this outcome is decisive in the way that it can't be challenged by somebody who has bad faith opinions about democracy," El-Sayed said.

In the South Carolina Senate race the seat is leaning towards the Democrats. CBS News estimated that Annie Andrews, the Democratic candidate, is leading Darline Graham, the Republican incumbent and sister of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham. The last time a Democrat won a Senate race in South Carolina was 1998.

Meanwhile, Democrats are also drawing attention in Texas, where Senate nominee James Talarico has registered a significant early advantage in Tarrant County, according to CNN.

CNN reported that Talarico won the early vote in the battleground county by 21 percentage points, a notable development given that the county voted for President Donald Trump by five percentage points in the 2024 presidential election.

Tarrant County, which is home to Fort Worth, was once regarded as Texas' largest Republican-leaning county. CNN also noted that Democratic Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke carried the county by less than one percentage point in 2018, despite narrowly losing the statewide contest.

While Talarico has established an early lead in Tarrant County, CNN reported that attention remains on the Dallas suburbs as the Texas Senate race progresses.

The developments in Michigan and Texas come amid Democratic victories and leads in other closely watched Senate contests.

According to CBS News, Democrat Chris Pappas won the New Hampshire Senate race against Republican John Sununu. With 20 per cent of the votes counted in the figures provided, Pappas secured 60.4 per cent of the vote, against Sununu's 37.9 per cent.

In Georgia, Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff retained his seat, with CBS News projecting his victory over Republican Mike Collins. With 57 per cent of votes counted, Ossoff was leading with 63.4 per cent, while Collins had secured 36.6 per cent.

North Carolina also showed a substantial lead for Democrat Roy Cooper against Republican Michael Whatley. According to CBS News, Cooper had received 66.8 per cent of the votes, with 56 per cent of ballots counted.

In Virginia, Democratic Senator Mark Warner was leading Republican Bert Mizusawa with 58.1 per cent of the vote, compared with Mizusawa's 41.7 per cent, with 44 per cent of ballots counted, CBS News reported.

The early results from Michigan and Texas, alongside Democratic victories and leads in other states, have brought several closely watched Senate contests into focus as counting continues across the country.

The races are particularly significant, as the 2026 midterm elections will determine the composition of Congress and influence the legislative agenda during the remainder of President Donald Trump's term. (ANI)

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