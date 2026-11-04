US Midterms: El-Sayed estimated to win Michigan Senate Race, Republicans stay confident

Lansing (Michigan) [US], November 4 (ANI): CBS News estimates that Democrat Abdul El-Sayed is likely to win the Michigan Senate race and will defeat Republican candidate Mike Rogers

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed currently has a lead, but around one-third of the vote is still uncounted. CBS News reported that the seat is a likely Democratic win, but has not projected a winner.

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However, Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers believed that there still is a path to victory for the party and expressed confidence to his supporters.

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"We're very, very confident we're going to turn this thing around," he told supporters according to CNN.

In Michigan, the gubernatorial contest appears more clearer with US Networks projecting that Democratic Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will be elected the state’s next governor.

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CNN’s Decision Desk projected her defeating Republican John James and keeping the battleground state’s highest office in her party’s hands ahead of the 2028 presidential election. Benson will succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

US Networks have projected that Democrats will win control of the House and Senate in the 2026 midterm elections. Meanwhile,Texas and Kansas elected their first Democratic senators in decades and the party also flipped Senate seats in Ohio, Iowa and North and South Carolina. Democrats also flipped Maine.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump told Fox News that did not see the Mid-term losses as a mandate on his presidency.

“I don’t view it as a hit on me...We’ve had the greatest two years in the history of the presidency in terms of the economy, in terms of all the things that we’ve done,” Trump told Fox News in a live phone interview.

Trump also congratulated the Democrats as he blamed losses on Republican candidates saying some of them failed to inspire his voter base.

“Well, I say this, Congratulations to the Democrats. They did a good job. They’ve been looking for this one for 11 years, and they finally got it,” Trump said.

According to Fox News, four key groups shifted away from the GOP. Young, independent, rural and Hispanic voters turned against Republicans in large numbers, blaming the Iran war and tariffs.This saw Democrats sweep through even starkly red territory including winning a Senate seat in South Carolina and another in Texas which has not voted Democrat since 1994.

The blue wave even broke through nearly 100 years of Republican dominance in Jansas winning the senate seat.CNN reported that the voters appear to have considered inflation, Trump’s tariffs, the Iran war, and voters’ concern about Trump’s conduct and self-enrichment. (ANI)

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