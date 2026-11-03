US Midterms: Indian-American voters in Virginia rally behind Democrats, citing rising hate and gas prices

Virginia [US], November 3 (ANI): Indian-American voters turned out at polling stations across Northern Virginia on Election Day, expressing concerns over rising anti-immigrant sentiment, immigration rights and increasing household expenses while calling for stronger legislative representation.

Casting their ballots in Ashburn, members of the Indian-American community described the election as an important moment for political representation, acceptance and safety. Several voters urged the community to support Democratic candidates, including Suhas Subramanyam and US Senator Mark Warner, citing concerns over discrimination, immigration policies and rising living costs.

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Highlighting concerns over targeted rhetoric and discrimination against Indians across the United States, one Indian-American voter said the election presented an important choice regarding political representation and the acceptance of immigrant communities.

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"This election, you have seen the attacks that they have put on Indians across the country... We need to be thinking about what is going to put us in a good position in this country, what is going to put us in a position where we will be accepted as Americans," the voter said.

"Do we trust the group that has consistently hated us? Or do we trust the group that has given us opportunities? I think the choice here is very easy. I think if you look at who supports us, who believes that we should be Americans, I think the answer is very clear. It's the Democrats."

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Underlining the stakes for immigrant communities, Indian-American voter Sridhar Nagareddy urged voters to rally behind leaders who will defend minority rights and tackle inflation.

"Today, the elections are more important for immigrants especially. The hate is going on, immigration rights, high gas prices - come, vote and support Suhas and Mark Warner," Nagareddy said. "They are the right people to support our community and our voices."

Earlier in the day, Congressman Suhas Subramanyam also met with his supporters at a polling site in Sterling, Virginia, as voters across the state participated in the 2026 US midterm elections.

The elections have drawn attention to several key federal contests across Virginia, with voters deciding races that will shape the state's representation in Washington.

At the top of the ballot, incumbent Democratic US Senator Mark Warner is seeking a fourth term to represent the Commonwealth in the United States Senate. Warner faces a challenge from Republican candidate Bert Mizusawa, a retired US Army Major General who secured the Republican nomination following the summer primary. The Senate contest presents voters with competing visions on fiscal policy, anti-corruption measures, and national security.

In Northern Virginia, attention is anchored on Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, where incumbent Democratic Representative Suhas Subramanyam, the first Indian-American elected to represent the district, is seeking re-election to the House of Representatives.

Subramanyam, the first Indian-American elected to represent the district and a former policy adviser in the Obama White House, is facing Republican challenger Dave Beckwith, a 30-year veteran of the US Air Force. The district covers Loudoun, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties.

The federal matchups come as local diaspora communities and suburban voters across Virginia cite key issues, including rising living costs, immigration policy, and political representation, as top motivators for casting their ballots on Election Day.

This comes as more than 230 million eligible voters in the United States are heading to the polls across the nation as voting gets underway in the 2026 midterm elections, a high-stakes referendum on the second half of President Donald Trump's term that will determine the balance of power in Washington.

With all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats on the ballot, major pollsters and forecasting models project key potential gains for Democrats, who are seeking to capture the narrow majorities needed to take back control of both chambers of Congress.

Democrats hold advantages over Republicans in nearly all of the seven key battleground states that will determine control of the US Senate, according to the latest set of pre-midterm election polls released by The New York Times and Siena University. (ANI)

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