US Midterms: Polls close in 25 states, voting ends in key congressional battlegrounds

Washington DC [US], November 4 (ANI): Polls have now closed in 25 US states and the District of Columbia as voting in the 2026 midterm elections draws to a close across a large part of the country, with several closely watched Senate, House and gubernatorial contests attracting attention.

According to CBS News, polling stations closed in 16 additional states at 8 pm (local time), including Florida, Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Maryland, Missouri, Alabama, Connecticut, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware.

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Voting also concluded in the District of Columbia, along with several House races in Kansas, Michigan and Texas, according to CNN.

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The latest closures followed the conclusion of voting in several other states, including Ohio, North Carolina, West Virginia, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont and Virginia.

With polls now closed across 25 states and the District of Columbia, attention has shifted towards the counting of ballots in key congressional contests that could determine control of Congress and influence President Donald Trump's legislative agenda, CBS News reported.

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Several important races remain in focus in the states where voting concluded at 8 pm (local time).

According to CBS News, these include the Senate and gubernatorial contests in Florida, multiple House races in Pennsylvania, a House contest in New Jersey, and Senate elections in Maine and New Hampshire.

Earlier, the Fox News Decision Desk reported that the Ohio gubernatorial race between Republican Vivek Ramaswamy and Democrat Amy Acton remained too early to call.

However, according to CBS News, Democrat Amy Acton had secured 60.7 per cent of the vote, with 31 per cent of the ballots counted as of 7:30 p.m. local time.

Meanwhile, Georgia's gubernatorial race is among the closely watched statewide contests, with Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms seeking to make history. If elected, she would become the state's first Black governor, its first woman governor and the first Black woman governor in US history.

Democrat Jon Ossoff defeated Republican Representative Mike Collins in the Georgia Senate race, CBS News projects, holding onto his seat in the upper chamber.

As polling stations close across the country and ballot counting progresses, the focus remains on the outcomes of the Senate and House contests, which will play a significant role in determining the composition of Congress and the political direction of Washington. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)