US Midterms: Pritzker, Shapiro projected to win Illinois and Pennsylvania as Dems hold 4 gubernatorial fights

Washington, DC [US], November 4 (ANI): As vote counting advanced and polls closed across multiple states during Tuesday's high-stakes midterm elections, early projections began to crystallise across several closely watched congressional and gubernatorial contests.

According to ABC News, four incumbent Democratic state leaders have successfully defended their offices, securing crucial executive victories for the party. These include JB Pritzker of Illinois, who has successfully secured another term leading the state, according to projections from CBS News.

Advertisement

Among those retaining their posts alongside Pritzker are Wes Moore of Maryland, Maura Healey of Massachusetts and Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, all of whom are projected by ABC News to maintain control of their respective governorships.

Advertisement

Shapiro is projected to defeat Republican state Treasurer Stacy Garrity.

These wins provide key structural stability for the Democratic Party across major state strongholds as election night developments continue to unfold across the country.

Advertisement

In federal legislative contests, the Fox News Decision Desk projected that Democratic Representative Chris Pappas of New Hampshire triumphed over former Republican Senator John E. Sununu in a high-stakes, high-spending battleground showdown to claim the seat left open by departing veteran Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen.

While the Republican Party banked on the political clout of the Sununu family name to engineer a crucial pickup, Democrats ultimately secured the defence of the seat.

The triumph by Pappas, an incumbent serving a fourth term in the House, provides a vital psychological and numerical lift for his party as Democrats push to wrest back the Senate majority from GOP control during the midterm elections.

Democratic United States Senator Jon Ossoff defeated Republican Representative Mike Collins in the Georgia Senate race, CBS News projects, holding on to his seat in the upper chamber.

Ossoff, 39, was the sole Democrat seeking re-election in a state that President Trump won in 2024. He first came to the Senate in 2021, when he delivered Democrats one of two runoff victories in Georgia.

This cycle, Republicans saw the race as a key prize as they sought to keep control of the chamber. However, after a messy primary fight and amid personal controversies and national headwinds, Collins was unable to make significant inroads in the Peach State.

Democratic Senator Mark Warner is projected to secure a fresh term in Virginia on Tuesday by turning back a challenge from Republican opponent Bert Mizusawa, marking the inaugural Senate race called in the US midterm elections.

"Thank you, Virginia. It’s the honour of my lifetime to serve you. Here’s to six more years fighting for you," Warner stated on X.

The 71-year-old former governor of Virginia, who initially entered the upper legislative chamber in 2008, has successfully captured a fourth consecutive six-year term.

Furthermore, he currently holds the position of vice-chairman on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

In Rhode Island, Senator Jack Reed is projected to defeat Republican Ray McKay to extend his nearly three-decade career in the upper chamber, the Fox News Decision Desk reported.

As vote counting further advanced, polls closed across several US states, including Ohio, North Carolina, West Virginia, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont and Virginia, as voting in the 2026 US midterm elections entered its final phase, with several closely watched contests remaining too early to call.

According to CNN, polling centres in Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia and Indiana closed at 7 pm local time, marking another significant stage in the midterm election proceedings.

Voting also concluded in a handful of Florida's House races, while remaining polling locations across the state were scheduled to close at 8 pm local time.

Meanwhile, Fox News reported that polls had also closed in Ohio, North Carolina and West Virginia, where several key electoral races remained undecided.

In Ohio, the gubernatorial contest between Republican Vivek Ramaswamy and Democrat Amy Acton was too early to call, according to the Fox News Decision Desk. The state's Senate race between Republican Senator Jon Husted and former Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown also remained too close to call.

In North Carolina, Democrat Roy Cooper was leading Republican Michael Whatley, although the Senate race had not yet been called, Fox News reported.

Beyond the Senate, the Georgia gubernatorial race is also attracting attention, with Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms seeking to make history.

If elected, she would become the state's first Black governor, its first woman governor and the first Black woman governor in US history.

While Moore's win aligns closely with pre-election forecasts in a reliably blue stronghold that backed the Democratic presidential ticket by a margin of nearly 30 percentage points in 2024, the outcome simultaneously elevates his national profile as the party actively searches for rising leaders capable of steering the Democratic ticket in future electoral cycles.

In Massachusetts, Fox News projects that Democratic Governor Maura Healey will secure a second term, defeating Republican challenger Mike Minogue, an Army veteran and medical technology company chief executive.

Healey originally claimed the governorship in 2022 following two successful terms serving as the commonwealth's attorney general.

Meanwhile, South Carolina is witnessing another closely watched Senate contest, with Democrat Annie Andrews challenging Republican Senator Darline Graham.

CNN reported that Andrews is seeking to upset Graham, who has faced some difficult moments on the campaign trail.

Although the contest remains an uphill battle for the Democratic candidate, Sabato's Crystal Ball, an election forecasting report from the University of Virginia's Center for Politics, shifted its assessment of the race in Democrats' favour last week, as reported by CNN.

With polling stations closing across multiple states, attention has now firmly shifted towards the vote count and the emerging results of congressional and gubernatorial contests, which will serve as key developments as the 2026 US midterm election results unfold. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)